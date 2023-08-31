UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya promises his first submission win is coming: “I’m taking their breath away, romantically”
UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya believes that his first submission win is coming sooner rather than later.
Throughout the course of his time in mixed martial arts, Israel Adesanya has made sure to put on a show. With 16 KO/TKOs to his name, he certainly knows how to make an impact – and he’s done that pretty consistently in the UFC.
However, one thing he has yet to put on his MMA record is a submission. He’s threatened it in the past but for the most part, he lets his stand-up game do the talking.
Now, he’s preparing for a fresh challenge in the form of Sean Strickland next month. Ahead of their main event collision at UFC 293, Adesanya spoke with Stake.com about the possibility of him securing a submission victory in the future.
🫴🏾🍑
Behind the scenes it ain’t what it seems.#UFC293 #focusonme #holdmypocket pic.twitter.com/ZupfZ4Zc8q
— Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) August 22, 2023
Adesanya calls for a submission
“It’s coming. I promise you, it’s coming. I’m getting the neck from these motherf***ers. I’m taking their breath away, romantically. I can’t wait, it’s coming.
“You should see me in the gym, I’m nice with it, but I’m still learning. Under the lights, there is going to be a moment that I take a neck. I’m a purple belt by colour but I still feel like a white belt.”
Quotes via Stake.com
We all know just how talented Israel Adesanya is, and he shows that whenever he steps foot in the Octagon. In equal measure, though, only those closest to him know what he’s capable of doing on the ground.
If he finds himself in that position against Strickland, it’ll be interesting to see how he copes.
Do you believe we will see Israel Adesanya win via submission before he retires from MMA? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Israel Adesanya UFC