UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya promises his first submission win is coming: “I’m taking their breath away, romantically”

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya believes that his first submission win is coming sooner rather than later.

Throughout the course of his time in mixed martial arts, Israel Adesanya has made sure to put on a show. With 16 KO/TKOs to his name, he certainly knows how to make an impact – and he’s done that pretty consistently in the UFC.

However, one thing he has yet to put on his MMA record is a submission. He’s threatened it in the past but for the most part, he lets his stand-up game do the talking.

Now, he’s preparing for a fresh challenge in the form of Sean Strickland next month. Ahead of their main event collision at UFC 293, Adesanya spoke with Stake.com about the possibility of him securing a submission victory in the future.