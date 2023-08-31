Jon Jones heaps praise on newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley: “He reminds me a lot of McGregor”

Jon Jones has praised UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley and his rise to prominence in mixed martial arts.

Earlier this month, Sean O’Malley finally reached the top of the mountain. The man known as ‘Suga’ defeated Aljamain Sterling, becoming the new king at 135 pounds in the process. Many felt as if he’d reach the summit some day, but those who didn’t were forced to eat their words in Boston.

In terms of superstardom, it certainly feels as if he’s on his way to being the biggest star in the sport. Of course, with Conor McGregor still lingering around, that can never fully be the case.

RELATED: SEAN O’MALLEY BELIEVES HE’S THE “SUPERSTAR” THE UFC DESPERATELY NEEDS: “THEY’VE GOT JON JONES, BUT HE’S GETTING OLDER”

In the eyes of Jon Jones, though, O’Malley is on his way to doing something special.