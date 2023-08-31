Jon Jones heaps praise on newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley: “He reminds me a lot of McGregor”
Jon Jones has praised UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley and his rise to prominence in mixed martial arts.
Earlier this month, Sean O’Malley finally reached the top of the mountain. The man known as ‘Suga’ defeated Aljamain Sterling, becoming the new king at 135 pounds in the process. Many felt as if he’d reach the summit some day, but those who didn’t were forced to eat their words in Boston.
In terms of superstardom, it certainly feels as if he’s on his way to being the biggest star in the sport. Of course, with Conor McGregor still lingering around, that can never fully be the case.
RELATED: SEAN O’MALLEY BELIEVES HE’S THE “SUPERSTAR” THE UFC DESPERATELY NEEDS: “THEY’VE GOT JON JONES, BUT HE’S GETTING OLDER”
In the eyes of Jon Jones, though, O’Malley is on his way to doing something special.
Jones praises O’Malley
“Sean O’Malley – I’m excited about him – he has the look,” Jones said on the OverDogs Podcast. “He reminds me a lot of McGregor. He’s really raw and authentic, he has that kind of rags-to-riches story that everyone appreciates, especially in this country. I like him. I like him a lot and I really want to see how far he can take it.”
“He’s young enough still to where he can take those leaps and bounds in his game,” Jones said. “He’s going to be around for a long time. To beat up Aljamain like that – I always put my money on the wrestler. O’Malley, he’s looking like the total package. I’m going to be tuning into his pay-per-views for the next couple of years.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Do you agree with Jon Jones? What do you believe the future holds for Sean O’Malley at bantamweight and beyond? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Jon Jones Sean O'Malley UFC