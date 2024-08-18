Pros react after Dricus Du Plessis submits Israel Adesanya at UFC 305

By Chris Taylor - August 17, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 305 event was headlined by a middleweight title fight featuring Dricus Du Plessis taking on Israel Adesanya.

Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 305, Israel Adesanya, Pros react, UFC

Du Plessis (22-2 MMA) was looking to earn his first career title defense this evening. ‘DDP’ had captured the promotion‘s coveted middleweight title this past January at UFC 297 with a split decision victory over Sean Strickland. That victory had marked the South African’s ninth in a row, as he had previously scored notable wins over Robert Whittaker, Derek Brunson and Darren Till.

Meanwhile, Israel Adesanya (24-4 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since losing the middleweight title to Sean Strickland at UFC 293 in September of 2023. ‘Stylebender’ had gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances prior to tonight’s event.

Tonight’s UFC 305 main event proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Round one was super close, but Dricus Du Plessis came out and got the better of Izzy in the second frame. Israel Adesanya turned the tide in his favor in round three and seemed to have ‘DDP’ tired and in trouble in the early stages of Round 4. However, DDP landed a big shot and was able to drop the former champion and promptly jumped on him and sunk in a fight-ending rear-naked choke (see that here).

Official UFC 305 Results: Dricus Du Plessis def. Israel Adesanya via submission (rear-naked choke) in Round 4

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Du Plessis vs. Adesanya’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Dricus Du Plessis defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 305:

According to UFC CEO Dana White, Dricus Du Plessis will now fight Sean Strickland in his next Octagon appearance.

