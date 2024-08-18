Pros react after Dricus Du Plessis submits Israel Adesanya at UFC 305

Tonight’s UFC 305 event was headlined by a middleweight title fight featuring Dricus Du Plessis taking on Israel Adesanya.

Du Plessis (22-2 MMA) was looking to earn his first career title defense this evening. ‘DDP’ had captured the promotion‘s coveted middleweight title this past January at UFC 297 with a split decision victory over Sean Strickland. That victory had marked the South African’s ninth in a row, as he had previously scored notable wins over Robert Whittaker, Derek Brunson and Darren Till.

Meanwhile, Israel Adesanya (24-4 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since losing the middleweight title to Sean Strickland at UFC 293 in September of 2023. ‘Stylebender’ had gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances prior to tonight’s event.

Tonight’s UFC 305 main event proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Round one was super close, but Dricus Du Plessis came out and got the better of Izzy in the second frame. Israel Adesanya turned the tide in his favor in round three and seemed to have ‘DDP’ tired and in trouble in the early stages of Round 4. However, DDP landed a big shot and was able to drop the former champion and promptly jumped on him and sunk in a fight-ending rear-naked choke (see that here).

Official UFC 305 Results: Dricus Du Plessis def. Israel Adesanya via submission (rear-naked choke) in Round 4

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Du Plessis vs. Adesanya’ below:

Time to decide the real King of Africa #UFC305 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 18, 2024

I’m with Izzy lfg 😤😤😤 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) August 18, 2024

Both men look very much locked in! #UFC305 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 18, 2024

10-9 DDP. Pressure and ring control made the difference in that one #UFC305 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 18, 2024

Izzy looking sharp this round. DDP looking tired. #UFC305 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 18, 2024

Hard to call that one could have went either way. 29-28 DDP #UFC305 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 18, 2024

Izzy needs to side step more and not just lean back — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 18, 2024

Post-fight reactions to Dricus Du Plessis defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 305:

DDP has claimed the throne 👑 #UFC305 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 18, 2024

WOWWW! Way to go DDP 👑👑👑#UFC305 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 18, 2024

Damn Dricus can definitely say ni**a now lmfao — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) August 18, 2024

I wonder how the judges had it scored — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 18, 2024

I hope DDP says the right things here. #UFC305 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 18, 2024

Izzy is still so good hope he doesn’t retire — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 18, 2024

Congrats to @dricusduplessis , two great warriors fought and he got the job done. Dricus is the man 👏 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 18, 2024

Props to both guys for putting on a great back and forth fight ! Congrats to the champ du plessis for digging deep and getting the finish. Making history — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) August 18, 2024

Time for war Dutch man…… — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) August 18, 2024

According to UFC CEO Dana White, Dricus Du Plessis will now fight Sean Strickland in his next Octagon appearance.