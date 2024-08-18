Pros react after Kai Kara-France TKO’s Steve Erceg at UFC 305

By Chris Taylor - August 17, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 305 event was headlined by a key men’s flyweight bout featuring Steve Erceg taking on Kai Kara-France.

Kai Kara-France, UFC 305, Results, UFC, Steve Erceg

Erceg (12-3 MMA) had most previously competed in May of this year, where he suffered a razor close decision loss to Alexandre Pantoja for the promotion‘s flyweight title. Prior to that setback, ‘Astro Boy’ had strung together 11-straight wins.

Meanwhile, Kai Kara-France (25-11 MMA) had entered tonight’s matchup with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. ‘Don’t Blink’ was most previously seen in action in June of 2023, where he suffered a split decision loss to Amir Albazi.

Tonight’s UFC 305 co-main event resulted in a return to glory for Kai Kara-France. ‘Don’t Blink’ was able to drop Steve Erceg on two occasions in the late stages of Round 1, the second of which had ‘Astro Boy’ in all sorts of trouble. Kai immediately followed up with some violent ground and pound which prompted the referee to step in and call a stop to the contest.

Official UFC 305 Results: Kai Kara-France def. Steve Erceg via TKO in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Erceg vs. Kara-France’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Kai Kara-France defeating Steve Erceg at UFC 305:

Who would you like to see Kai Kara-France fight next following his TKO victory over Steve Erceg this evening in Perth?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

