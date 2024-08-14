Chael Sonnen cautions Dricus Du Plessis ahead of UFC 305 title fight with Israel Adesanya: “He does his finest work when it’s personal”

Chael Sonnen is cautioning Dricus Du Plessis ahead of his UFC 305 title fight with Israel Adesanya.

UFC 305 is taking place this coming weekend, on Saturday, August 17th at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

The middleweight main event will feature a title fight between current champion Dricus Du Plessis (21-2 MMA) and former two-time champion Israel Adesanya (24-3 MMA).

It was during a recent episode of his ‘Good Guy/Bad Guy’ show with Daniel Cormier that Chael Sonnen shared his thoughts on the upcoming battle between ‘Stillknocks’ and ‘The Last Stylebender’:

“It’s wildly important that our viewers understand what these guys are fighting for. Israel Adesanya has done his finest work when it’s personal. As a matter of fact, the worst performance he’s put forward was against Sean Strickland, and the only thing that was missing was a personal feud. He didn’t have a problem with Sean when that fight happened. He wasn’t really looking at Sean. … When that fight was over, Dana wanted to do a rematch; in fact he offered Izzy an immediate rematch. He said no. He just never had heat with Sean.”

Dricus Du Plessis has raised some eyebrows by claiming that he is the first fighter to achieve title glory as a ‘real African’ having been born, trained and resided in Africa.

Continuing, Sonnen shared that by doing just that, Du Plessis is making it personal for Adesanya (h/t MMANews):

“When he has something personal — excuse me, he called out Yoel Romero. You know how crazy that is? … It was personal. He told Dana, ‘Hey man, I got into this business because there’s guys that I want to fight…I don’t care what Yoel’s record is.’ That’s why this is so important. They didn’t just throw a belt out there…didn’t just dangle some pay-per-view points. The belt has nothing to do with it on Izzy’s side. And I will just contend for you, he does his finest work when it’s personal.”

What do you think of Chael Sonnen’s commentary and warning to Dricus Du Plessis?

Any bets on who will indeed come out the victor this Saturday night at UFC 305?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!