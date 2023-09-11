Daniel Cormier doesn’t think Israel Adesanya should receive an immediate rematch with Sean Strickland: “I think the division needs to move on”

By Chris Taylor - September 10, 2023

Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe Israel Adesanya should receive an immediate rematch against Sean Strickland following their title fight at UFC 293.

Daniel Cormier, Israel Adesanya, UFC 293, Rematch, UFC

Adesanya (24-3 MMA) and Strickland (28-5 MMA) collided for the promotion’s undisputed middleweight championship in the headliner of last night’s pay-per-view event in Sydney, Australia.

The highly anticipated matchup resulted in a massive upset, as Strickland was able to get the better of Adesanya for most of the fight, earning a lopsided unanimous decision victory (49-46 x3).

During last night’s post-fight press conference, UFC President Dana White stated that he was “absolutely” interested in booking an immediate rematch between Strickland and Adesanya.

“I think you do the rematch, absolutely,” White said. “The rematch is interesting. That could be the thing, too. When you think about, you’re going into the [Alex] Pereira fight, such a big fight, and you’ve been in there with this guy so many times, and then you overlook Strickland. You come in and I don’t know. I don’t know the answers to these questions, but Israel does, and I’m looking forward to hearing it.”

Like many fight fans, former UFC ‘champ champ’ Daniel Cormier is not onboard with Dana White’s idea of giving Israel Adesanya another immediate rematch.

Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya, UFC 293, UFC, Pros React

‘DC’ shared the following thoughts during last night’s post-fight UFC 293 pay-per-view broadcast.

“The last time Izzy lost, all we could speak about was he should be next again. I don’t think that this time. I don’t think he should fight for a belt next. I don’t think he should get an automatic rematch. I think the division needs to move on a little bit.”

Daniel Cormier continued (h/t MMAJunkie):

“It’s like a brand-new world, right? Like The Little Mermaid – a whole new world. Sean Strickland now opens up the possibility of so many fresh matchups. Cannonier just weighed in also and has a victory over Sean Strickland. But I’ve got to imagine Dricus Du Plessis will be the next guy, especially after being the one that was supposed to be here tonight. I’ll tell you, he’s kicking himself in South Africa right now, because if there was a time to get Adesanya, tonight was the night. There was a lot that goes into this fight, and Sean Strickland did what he was supposed to do. But I figure Du Plessis, unless Khamzat Chimaev just completely wipes out Paulo Costa.”

Izzy has gone just 4-3 over his past seven Octagon appearances, suffering losses to Jan Blachowicz, Alex Pereira and now Sean Strickland during that stretch.

Do you think Israel Adesanya warrants an immediate rematch against Sean Strickland following UFC 293?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Daniel Cormier Israel Adesanya Sean Strickland UFC UFC 293

Related

Dana White, Sean Strickland, UFC 293, UFC, Rematch

Dana White "absolutely" wants to book an immediate rematch between Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya after UFC 293

Chris Taylor - September 10, 2023
Alexander Volkanovski and UFC 5
Conor McGregor

Alex Volkanovski responds after Conor McGregor suggests he would make “quick work” of him at featherweight: “Let’s do it at UFC 300”

Fernando Quiles - September 10, 2023

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has given a response to Conor McGregor after a recent tweet disparaging his place on the pound-for-pound list.

Joe Rogan, Jake Paul
UFC

Watch | UFC commentator Joe Rogan reacts to Round 1 of Sean Strickland vs. Israel Adesanya at UFC 293

Fernando Quiles - September 10, 2023

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan wasn’t on duty for UFC 293, but he certainly was watching.

Dricus Du Plessis and Robert Whittaker and UFC 290
Israel Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis reacts to Sean Strickland’s shocking upset over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293: “Makes no difference to me”

Fernando Quiles - September 10, 2023

Dricus Du Plessis has given his response to Sean Strickland pulling off a stunning upset over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293.

UFC

Tai Tuivasa issues statement following his submission loss to Alexander Volkov at UFC 293: “Live to fight another day”

Fernando Quiles - September 10, 2023

Tai Tuivasa has spoken out on his UFC 293 loss to Alexander Volkov.

Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya, UFC 293, UFC, Pros React

Sean Strickland weighs in on Israel Adesanya’s performance at UFC 293: “Am I fighting an amateur right now?”

Fernando Quiles - September 10, 2023
Sean Strickland, UFC 293, UFC, Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Sean Strickland reacts following his title win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293: "Hunter and Dana are probably like this motherf**ker"

Jeffrey Walter - September 9, 2023

Sean Strickland spoke with reporters shortly after his shocking title-earning victory over Israel Adesanya at tonight’s UFC 293 event.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira
Israel Adesanya

Alex Pereira reacts to Sean Strickland dethroning Israel Adesanya at UFC 293

Jeffrey Walter - September 9, 2023

Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira has reacted to Sean Strickland dethroning Israel Adesanya at UFC 293.

Israel Adesanya
Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya reacts following title loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293

Chris Taylor - September 9, 2023

Israel Adesanya has reacted following his shocking title loss to Sean Strickland at tonight’s UFC 293 event in Sydney.

Dana White, Sean Strickland, UFC 293, UFC
Israel Adesanya

Dana White reacts to Sean Strickland defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 293

Chris Taylor - September 9, 2023

Dana White shared his reaction to Sean Strickland defeating Israel Adesanya at tonight’s UFC 293 post-fight press conference.