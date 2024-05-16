Joe Rogan calls for UFC to make changes to current ruleset: “If it’s boring for the audience, tough sh*t”

By Susan Cox - May 16, 2024

Joe Rogan is calling for the UFC to make changes to its current ruleset.

Dana White, Joe Rogan

This is not the first time Rogan has suggested changing the rules when it comes to MMA fighting.

On his latest podcast, Rogan shared his thoughts with UFC Hall of Famer Royce Gracie:

“The rules are set up much more for strikers than for wrestlers. I’ve been talking about this lately. Say you’re a jiu jitsu guy and you’re fighting in the first round, and rounds are five minutes long and you take the guy down at four minutes and 30 seconds. You only have 30 seconds to work.”

Continuing, Joe Rogan said:

“I feel like if a fight should be… Even if you’re going to make it rounds, the fight is the fight. I don’t think someone should be able to get up. I don’t think people should stand you up, ever. I think once a guy takes you down, the fight is on the ground.”

Concluding the 56-year-old commentator shared:

“If it’s boring for the audience, tough sh*t. If you’re on the bottom, get up. And if you can’t get up, tough sh*t. And if the round ends and the new round begins, I think they should start you right back in the same place.I feel like the fight should be a fight, so if it’s five rounds that’s a 25-minute fight. Whatever position you’re in at the end of the first round, that should be where you begin in the second round.” 

Royce Gracie offered up a suggestion of his own, advising:

“I’m in favor of doing one round straight through. No time limit is not good for TV. One 15-minute round, that’s it. One 15-minute round straight through.”

What do you think of Joe Rogan’s verbiage regarding changes he feels should be incorporated into MMA rules?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Joe Rogan UFC

Related

Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad, UFC 304

Dana White announces two title fights for UFC 304, including Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad

Susan Cox - May 16, 2024
Michael Bisping, Colby Covington, UFC, Title Shot
Colby Covington

Michael Bisping explains why he actually likes Colby Covington’s callout of former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira

Harry Kettle - May 16, 2024

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has explained why he wouldn’t be opposed to the idea of Colby Covington taking on Charles Oliveira.

Khabib Nurmagomedov
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping doesn’t foresee Khabib Nurmagomedov receiving any serious punishment for alleged tax fraud

Harry Kettle - May 16, 2024

UFC commentator Michael Bisping can’t imagine Khabib Nurmagomedov will recieve a serious punishment for his alleged tax fraud.

Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, UFC, Boxing, Rematch
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal blames “f**king idiot” Nate Diaz for shift in fight date

Harry Kettle - May 16, 2024

Former UFC star Jorge Masvidal has blamed rival Nate Diaz for their fight date having to be pushed back.

Rafael dos Anjos
UFC

Rafael dos Anjos calls for the UFC remove him from the lightweight rankings, requests July return

Harry Kettle - May 16, 2024

Former UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos has asked for the promotion to remove him from the lightweight rankings.

Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria says he “already has a date” for UFC Spain

Susan Cox - May 15, 2024
Diego Ferreira
UFC

Diego Ferreira believes Mateusz Rebecki's corner should have stopped the fight to save him, eyes Bobby Green next

Cole Shelton - May 15, 2024

Diego Ferreira wasn’t surprised he was such a big underdog to Mateusz Rebecki at UFC St. Louis, but despite that, he thought it was a good matchup for him.

Edson Barboza and Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Edson Barboza believes he's the "one guy" who deserves a BMF title fight against Max Holloway

Cole Shelton - May 15, 2024

Edson Barboza believes he deserves to fight Max Holloway for the BMF title his next time out.

Sean Strickland, Paulo Costa
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland rips ‘weak f****** man’ Paulo Costa for not signing contract just weeks before UFC 302

Curtis Calhoun - May 15, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is furious amidst Paulo Costa’s alleged refusal to sign his contract for their UFC 302 co-main event bout.

Matt Brown
Robbie Lawler

Matt Brown reveals his favorite UFC memory after recent retirement announcement

Curtis Calhoun - May 15, 2024

UFC legend Matt Brown touted one of his closest losses as his all-time favorite memory of competing inside the Octagon.