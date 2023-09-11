Coach explains what went wrong for Israel Adesanya in UFC 293 title fight with Sean Strickland

By Harry Kettle - September 11, 2023

Israel Adesanya’s head coach Eugene Bareman has explained what went wrong for his student in the UFC 293 main event.

Israel Adesanya

Last weekend, Israel Adesanya lost the UFC middleweight championship at UFC 293. He did so at the hands of Sean Strickland, who defeated him fairly convincingly via unanimous decision. It came after a fascinating five-round fight with perhaps the most notable moment coming in the first, when Strickland was able to drop ‘Stylebender’ pretty badly.

RELATED: SEAN STRICKLAND WEIGHS IN ON ISRAEL ADESANYA’S PERFORMANCE AT UFC 293: “AM I FIGHTING AN AMATEUR RIGHT NOW?”

Adesanya never really seemed to recover outside of a second round flurry and now, we have a new king in the middleweight division. Adesanya only made a brief appearance at the post-fight press conference before delegating the interview duties to the aforementioned Eugene Bareman, who had some interesting thoughts on how everything went down.

Bareman responds to Adesanya’s loss

“There was an alternate kind of universe where Israel performs his poorest or poorly where Sean could win, and I’m sitting in that universe right now. Training camp was great. I’m not going to make any excuses in regard to that. Leading up to the fight was great, sparring partners, everything. All the technical things that have to do with the camp were perfect. No excuses there.”

“I asked Mick if we could have the rematch next weekend,” Bareman said. “Will he grant it? I’m not sure, but I’m just very confident we can change the outcome of this fight with some minor adjustments. What I’m saying is that we couldn’t get Israel to enact our plan. There wasn’t much cohesion in the corner. You have nights like this. I think we can do the rematch tomorrow and have a good night.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What’s next for Israel Adesanya? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Israel Adesanya UFC

Related

Sean O’Malley shoots down Aljamain Sterling’s request for an immediate rematch: “If it was close, maybe”

Harry Kettle - September 11, 2023
Sean Strickland
UFC

Sean Strickland reflects on his journey to become UFC middleweight champion: “Thank god for child abuse”

Harry Kettle - September 11, 2023

Sean Strickland has taken a look back at his incredible journey that led to him capturing the UFC middleweight championship.

Daniel Cormier, Israel Adesanya, UFC 293, Rematch, UFC
Israel Adesanya

Daniel Cormier doesn't think Israel Adesanya should receive an immediate rematch with Sean Strickland: "I think the division needs to move on"

Chris Taylor - September 10, 2023

Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe Israel Adesanya should receive an immediate rematch against Sean Strickland following their title fight at UFC 293.

Dana White, Sean Strickland, UFC 293, UFC, Rematch
Israel Adesanya

Dana White "absolutely" wants to book an immediate rematch between Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya after UFC 293

Chris Taylor - September 10, 2023

Dana White “absolutely” wants to book an immediate rematch between Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya after last night’s UFC 293 event.

Alexander Volkanovski and UFC 5
Conor McGregor

Alex Volkanovski responds after Conor McGregor suggests he would make “quick work” of him at featherweight: “Let’s do it at UFC 300”

Fernando Quiles - September 10, 2023

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has given a response to Conor McGregor after a recent tweet disparaging his place on the pound-for-pound list.

Joe Rogan, Jake Paul

Watch | UFC commentator Joe Rogan reacts to Round 1 of Sean Strickland vs. Israel Adesanya at UFC 293

Fernando Quiles - September 10, 2023
Dricus Du Plessis and Robert Whittaker and UFC 290
Israel Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis reacts to Sean Strickland’s shocking upset over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293: “Makes no difference to me”

Fernando Quiles - September 10, 2023

Dricus Du Plessis has given his response to Sean Strickland pulling off a stunning upset over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293.

UFC

Tai Tuivasa issues statement following his submission loss to Alexander Volkov at UFC 293: “Live to fight another day”

Fernando Quiles - September 10, 2023

Tai Tuivasa has spoken out on his UFC 293 loss to Alexander Volkov.

Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya, UFC 293, UFC, Pros React
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland weighs in on Israel Adesanya’s performance at UFC 293: “Am I fighting an amateur right now?”

Fernando Quiles - September 10, 2023

Sean Strickland has some thoughts on Israel Adesanya’s performance against him at UFC 293.

Sean Strickland, UFC 293, UFC, Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Sean Strickland reacts following his title win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293: "Hunter and Dana are probably like this motherf**ker"

Jeffrey Walter - September 9, 2023

Sean Strickland spoke with reporters shortly after his shocking title-earning victory over Israel Adesanya at tonight’s UFC 293 event.