Coach explains what went wrong for Israel Adesanya in UFC 293 title fight with Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya’s head coach Eugene Bareman has explained what went wrong for his student in the UFC 293 main event.

Last weekend, Israel Adesanya lost the UFC middleweight championship at UFC 293. He did so at the hands of Sean Strickland, who defeated him fairly convincingly via unanimous decision. It came after a fascinating five-round fight with perhaps the most notable moment coming in the first, when Strickland was able to drop ‘Stylebender’ pretty badly.

Adesanya never really seemed to recover outside of a second round flurry and now, we have a new king in the middleweight division. Adesanya only made a brief appearance at the post-fight press conference before delegating the interview duties to the aforementioned Eugene Bareman, who had some interesting thoughts on how everything went down.