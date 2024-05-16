Dana White announces two title fights for UFC 304, including Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad

By Susan Cox - May 16, 2024

Dana White has just announced two title fights for UFC 304, including Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad.

Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad, UFC 304

UFC 304 is set to take place on Saturday, July 27th at the Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

Reporter Nolan King broke the news on ‘X‘:

“UFC 304 will be headlined by Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad. Co-main event will be Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes 2. Also announced: Paddy Pimblett vs. Bobby Green. All just announced by Dana White.”

The current UFC welterweight champion, Leon Edwards (22-3 MMA) will take on Belal Muhammad (23-3 MMA) in the main event.

‘Rocky’ has not had a loss in the Octagon since December of 2015. The 32-year-old Brit has won an even dozen (plus 1 no-contest), his latest victory coming against Colby Covington (17-4 MMA) last December at UFC 296.

‘Remember the Name’ is sporting 9 wins in his last 10 fights (1 was a no-contest). The 35-year-old last fought and defeated Gilbert Burns (22-7 MMA) in May of last year.

The co-main event of UFC 304 will feature the current interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall (14-3 MMA) going up against Curtis Blaydes (18-4 MMA).

The Brit has won 2 in a row coming into UFC 304, defeating Marcin Tybura (25-8 MMA) and Sergei Pavlovich (18-2 MMA) respectively.

‘Razor’ last fought and defeated Jailton Almeida (20-3 MMA) by KO this past March at UFC 299.

Also on the card will be a lightweight bout between Paddy Pimblett (21-3 MMA) and Bobby Green (32-15 MMA).

‘The Baddy’ has a lucky 7 wins in a row, his latest victory coming against Tony Ferguson (25-10 MMA) in December of last year at UFC 296.

‘King’ last fought and defeated Jim Miller (37-18 MMA) by unanimous decision this past April at UFC 300.

Stay tuned for more news of who’ll be fighting at UFC 304. It will be an epic event for the home town crowd!

Are you excited for the fights UFC Dana White has just announced for UFC 304 this summer?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Leon Edwards UFC UFC 304

Related

Michael Bisping, Colby Covington, UFC, Title Shot

Michael Bisping explains why he actually likes Colby Covington’s callout of former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira

Harry Kettle - May 16, 2024
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping doesn’t foresee Khabib Nurmagomedov receiving any serious punishment for alleged tax fraud

Harry Kettle - May 16, 2024

UFC commentator Michael Bisping can’t imagine Khabib Nurmagomedov will recieve a serious punishment for his alleged tax fraud.

Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, UFC, Boxing, Rematch
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal blames “f**king idiot” Nate Diaz for shift in fight date

Harry Kettle - May 16, 2024

Former UFC star Jorge Masvidal has blamed rival Nate Diaz for their fight date having to be pushed back.

Rafael dos Anjos
UFC

Rafael dos Anjos calls for the UFC remove him from the lightweight rankings, requests July return

Harry Kettle - May 16, 2024

Former UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos has asked for the promotion to remove him from the lightweight rankings.

Ilia Topuria
UFC

Ilia Topuria says he “already has a date” for UFC Spain

Susan Cox - May 15, 2024

Ilia Topuria is saying that he ‘already has a date’ for UFC Spain.

Diego Ferreira

Diego Ferreira believes Mateusz Rebecki's corner should have stopped the fight to save him, eyes Bobby Green next

Cole Shelton - May 15, 2024
Edson Barboza and Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Edson Barboza believes he's the "one guy" who deserves a BMF title fight against Max Holloway

Cole Shelton - May 15, 2024

Edson Barboza believes he deserves to fight Max Holloway for the BMF title his next time out.

Sean Strickland, Paulo Costa
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland rips ‘weak f****** man’ Paulo Costa for not signing contract just weeks before UFC 302

Curtis Calhoun - May 15, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is furious amidst Paulo Costa’s alleged refusal to sign his contract for their UFC 302 co-main event bout.

Matt Brown
Robbie Lawler

Matt Brown reveals his favorite UFC memory after recent retirement announcement

Curtis Calhoun - May 15, 2024

UFC legend Matt Brown touted one of his closest losses as his all-time favorite memory of competing inside the Octagon.

Michel Pereira
UFC

VIDEO | Michel Pereira rescues trapped dogs in latest Brazil flood recovery efforts

Curtis Calhoun - May 15, 2024

UFC middleweight star Michel Pereira rescued several dogs from flooded homes in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil.