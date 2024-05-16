Dana White announces two title fights for UFC 304, including Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad

Dana White has just announced two title fights for UFC 304, including Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad.

UFC 304 is set to take place on Saturday, July 27th at the Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

Reporter Nolan King broke the news on ‘X‘:

“UFC 304 will be headlined by Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad. Co-main event will be Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes 2. Also announced: Paddy Pimblett vs. Bobby Green. All just announced by Dana White.”

The current UFC welterweight champion, Leon Edwards (22-3 MMA) will take on Belal Muhammad (23-3 MMA) in the main event.

‘Rocky’ has not had a loss in the Octagon since December of 2015. The 32-year-old Brit has won an even dozen (plus 1 no-contest), his latest victory coming against Colby Covington (17-4 MMA) last December at UFC 296.

‘Remember the Name’ is sporting 9 wins in his last 10 fights (1 was a no-contest). The 35-year-old last fought and defeated Gilbert Burns (22-7 MMA) in May of last year.

The co-main event of UFC 304 will feature the current interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall (14-3 MMA) going up against Curtis Blaydes (18-4 MMA).

The Brit has won 2 in a row coming into UFC 304, defeating Marcin Tybura (25-8 MMA) and Sergei Pavlovich (18-2 MMA) respectively.

‘Razor’ last fought and defeated Jailton Almeida (20-3 MMA) by KO this past March at UFC 299.

Also on the card will be a lightweight bout between Paddy Pimblett (21-3 MMA) and Bobby Green (32-15 MMA).

‘The Baddy’ has a lucky 7 wins in a row, his latest victory coming against Tony Ferguson (25-10 MMA) in December of last year at UFC 296.

‘King’ last fought and defeated Jim Miller (37-18 MMA) by unanimous decision this past April at UFC 300.

Stay tuned for more news of who’ll be fighting at UFC 304. It will be an epic event for the home town crowd!

