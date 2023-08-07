Report | Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland title fight nearly finalized for UFC 293

Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland will reportedly square off for the UFC middleweight championship at UFC 293.

After it was revealed that Dricus du Plessis wouldn’t be back in time for UFC 293, many wondered who would headline the card in Sydney, Australia. Now, with just over a month to go until fight night, it seems as if we have our answer.

Israel Adesanya was always keen to stay on the card. In the immediate aftermath of the du Plessis debacle, ‘Stylebender’ suggested that Sean Strickland would step up and take the call.

However, the controversial contender cast doubt on whether he’d be ready in time for such an opportunity. After such uncertainty, it’s now been reported that it will, in fact, be Adesanya vs Strickland.