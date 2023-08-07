Report | Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland title fight nearly finalized for UFC 293
After it was revealed that Dricus du Plessis wouldn’t be back in time for UFC 293, many wondered who would headline the card in Sydney, Australia. Now, with just over a month to go until fight night, it seems as if we have our answer.
Israel Adesanya was always keen to stay on the card. In the immediate aftermath of the du Plessis debacle, ‘Stylebender’ suggested that Sean Strickland would step up and take the call.
However, the controversial contender cast doubt on whether he’d be ready in time for such an opportunity. After such uncertainty, it’s now been reported that it will, in fact, be Adesanya vs Strickland.
🚨 UFC 293 MAIN EVENT IS HERE
Sean Strickland vs Israel Adesanya will headline #UFC293 in Sydney 🇦🇺
only a few small details left to be worked out before being announced.
credit @SpinninBackfist & @JackMacCFB pic.twitter.com/zNacBwYnAA
— Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 6, 2023
Adesanya vs Strickland is on
It’s a contest that a lot of fans have been intrigued to see, if only because of what the build-up will look like. In terms of the fight itself, it’s pretty clear to see that Israel Adesanya is the favorite to retain his championship.
Strickland, however, is an unpredictable fighter. You never know what you’re going to get from one bout to the next, and he’s worked hard in recent years to make this title hope a reality.
As for Dricus du Plessis, all he can do is wait and watch. There’s the possibility that Paulo Costa or Khamzat Chimaev could leapfrog him depending on who wins their upcoming showdown, but in equal measure, the UFC understands how much of a story they have with the South African and the current champion.
With that being said, Izzy first needs to ensure he gets through Strickland.
Are you excited to see Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland fight? Do you believe the challenger has a chance at winning the title? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
