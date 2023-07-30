Israel Adesanya lashes out at Sean Strickland over remarks about fighting on 5 weeks’ notice: “You’re not doing nothing special”

Israel Adesanya Slams Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland recently hopped on Twitter to talk about his frustration with the UFC reportedly not being too high on the fight, despite his short notice bouts.

UFC history

Sean fight this good guy on a 2 day notice.

"Sure" Sean fight this guy we want to be the next big name in the top 5 if he beats you.

"Sure" Sean we might have you fly across the world on a 5 week notice to fight the Chinese Champion.

"Sure" LMAO……… — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) July 27, 2023

Israel Adesanya caught wind of the tweet and he is not impressed by anything Strickland mentioned.

Lol “5 weeks”. You been training since your last fight. We both fighting on short notice, you’re not doing nothing special, you dirty cunt. — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) July 30, 2023

“Lol ‘5 weeks.’ You been training since your last fight. We both fighting on short notice, you’re not doing nothing special, you dirty cunt.”

There isn’t much time left before we get to UFC 293, and there still hasn’t been any word on the headliner. The UFC will obviously need to act fast as the event is quickly approaching. We’ll keep you posted on the UFC 293 main event once more information becomes available.