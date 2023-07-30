Israel Adesanya lashes out at Sean Strickland over remarks about fighting on 5 weeks’ notice: “You’re not doing nothing special”
Adesanya is left wondering who will be fighting for his UFC Middleweight Championship next. After his sensational performance against Robert Whittaker at UFC 290, many thought Dricus du Plessis was a lock to challenge “Izzy” at UFC 293. That idea is out the window, as du Plessis won’t be able to recover in time for the September 9 date.
Adesanya blasted du Plessis on video for not being able to make it to the event. He also claimed that Strickland was now in for the title fight. There has been a holdup, however, as Strickland wants to get paid accordingly for stepping up on short notice after just fighting Abus Magomedov.
Stickland then claimed the UFC doesn’t want the fight. Ariel Helwani later reported the UFC isn’t too keen on Adesanya vs. Strickland.
Israel Adesanya Slams Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland recently hopped on Twitter to talk about his frustration with the UFC reportedly not being too high on the fight, despite his short notice bouts.
UFC history
Sean fight this good guy on a 2 day notice.
"Sure"
Sean fight this guy we want to be the next big name in the top 5 if he beats you.
"Sure"
Sean we might have you fly across the world on a 5 week notice to fight the Chinese Champion.
"Sure"
LMAO………
— Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) July 27, 2023
Israel Adesanya caught wind of the tweet and he is not impressed by anything Strickland mentioned.
Lol “5 weeks”. You been training since your last fight. We both fighting on short notice, you’re not doing nothing special, you dirty cunt.
— Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) July 30, 2023
There isn’t much time left before we get to UFC 293, and there still hasn’t been any word on the headliner. The UFC will obviously need to act fast as the event is quickly approaching. We’ll keep you posted on the UFC 293 main event once more information becomes available.
