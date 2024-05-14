Daniel Cormier hits back at ‘Magician in Manipulation’ Jon Jones after recent dismissal of his UFC accolades

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has responded to UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones’s apparent dismissal of his light heavyweight title reign.

Jones earned the then-vacant UFC heavyweight title by defeating Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 last year. He was then booked to face Stipe Miocic at UFC 295, before withdrawing due to injury.

Jones’ short-notice withdrawal resulted in the UFC booking an interim title fight between Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich. Aspinall knocked out Pavlovich in the first round to become the interim heavyweight titleholder.

Since Aspinall’s win, many have clamored for a clash between Jones and Aspinall. But, Jones has remained adamant about facing Miocic next, while Aspinall is expected to defend the interim belt in the meantime.

When discussing the confusing UFC heavyweight title picture, Jones took a shot at Cormier’s light heavyweight title reign during his previous suspensions for wrongdoings outside of the cage.

Check out Jones’s veiled jab at Cormier below.

UFC is a brilliant company, did what they had to do to save the event. But I do agree with you, it definitely confused a bunch of UK fans, got them entitled thinking their boy really is the champion. It reminds me of when DC was the “champion” during my absence. https://t.co/UXbx7LMboG — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 9, 2024

“UFC is a brilliant company, did what they had to do to save the event,” Jones tweeted. “But I do agree with you, it definitely confused a bunch of UK fans, got them entitled thinking their boy really is the champion. It reminds me of when [Daniel Cormier] was the “champion” during my absence.”

Cormier won the then-vacant UFC light heavyweight title by defeating Anthony Johnson at UFC 187. Jones vacated the title after a hit-and-run accident involving a pregnant woman in New Mexico.