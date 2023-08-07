Henry Cejudo reacts to Cory Sandhagen’s “dud of a performance” against Rob Font: “It makes me forgive myself for Aljamain”
On Saturday night, Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font served as the main event of UFC Nashville. Following a fairly one-sided encounter, dominated by grappling, Cory Sandhagen came out on top with the clear decision win.
However, it was clear to see that many fans and pundits weren’t happy with his showing. They felt as if the fight was pretty dull, which is a sentiment that has been echoed across the MMA community.
As it turns out, the same extends to the fighters themselves, with former bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo weighing in during a reaction video.
Thank you, Cory Sandhagen. After that dud of a performance, it's me vs @MerabDvalishvil for the next shot at that bantamweight strap 💯
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 6, 2023
“It makes me forgive myself for Aljamain. F***.”
“This is like, I’m getting ready to go take a p***, dude.”
Cejudo mocks Sandhagen/Font
“Dude, they’re still f***ing hugging? What the f***. If Sandhagen wants a title shot, this is not the right way to go about it. It’s gonna be me and Merab, dude. It’s the only thing that makes logical sense.”
“Thank you Cory Sandhagen, thank you. There is no f***ing way that they will skip me and Merab.”
Henry Cejudo has never been afraid to call out his fellow competitors in the past. After all, his ‘cringe’ persona has often called for it. He was most recently in the cage back in May when he failed to wrestle the championship away from Aljamain Sterling. Despite that, he still seems to feel like he’s not too far away from another crack at the strap.
As for Sandhagen, he’ll likely have to wait and see what the UFC offers him next.
Do you think there’s a chance we will see Henry Cejudo vs Cory Sandhagen at some point in the future? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
