Henry Cejudo reacts to Cory Sandhagen’s “dud of a performance” against Rob Font: “It makes me forgive myself for Aljamain”

Henry Cejudo has given his thoughts on Cory Sandhagen’s performance against Rob Font over the weekend.

On Saturday night, Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font served as the main event of UFC Nashville. Following a fairly one-sided encounter, dominated by grappling, Cory Sandhagen came out on top with the clear decision win.

However, it was clear to see that many fans and pundits weren’t happy with his showing. They felt as if the fight was pretty dull, which is a sentiment that has been echoed across the MMA community.

As it turns out, the same extends to the fighters themselves, with former bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo weighing in during a reaction video.

Thank you, Cory Sandhagen. After that dud of a performance, it's me vs @MerabDvalishvil for the next shot at that bantamweight strap 💯 FULL REACTION: https://t.co/UiNeAUbUXx Powered by @jimmybars 🍫 pic.twitter.com/91iOKiyXcy — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 6, 2023

“It makes me forgive myself for Aljamain. F***.”

“This is like, I’m getting ready to go take a p***, dude.”