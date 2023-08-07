Nate Diaz expected to “eclipse his entire career’s earnings in MMA” from Jake Paul boxing match
This past weekend, Nate Diaz went head to head with Jake Paul in his pro boxing debut. While it was seemingly a successful event, Diaz came up short with Paul coming out on top in a fairly one-sided decision.
After the bout, though, the former UFC star appeared to be in good spirits. He may have fallen short against ‘The Problem Child’, but he certainly put on a show, and he’ll be getting paid incredibly well for doing so.
As per a report from Bloody Elbow, the veteran is going to be receiving the biggest payday of his life by quite a margin.
This is very last minute, but here's a look at what tonight's match means for Nate Diaz as a professional fighter. i.e. financially. https://t.co/nGYJXCjvx7
— John S. Nash (@heynottheface) August 5, 2023
Diaz’s big day
Zach Rosenfield, a representative for Real Fight Inc., spoke with Bloody Elbow about some of the finer details of the deal that Diaz has in place. He had noted previously that Diaz will be earning into the eight figures, as is the case with Paul. The deal is apparently structured in a way that is “very similar to that of a top boxer”. As per Nash’s estimations, Diaz earned between $15 million and $20 million in MMA – and if it sold well on PPV, it could well eclipse that.
When you consider that Diaz was promoted as a 50/50 partner with Paul, you’d have to think more fighters will be taking a look at this. Between Nate and Francis Ngannou, it’s clear to see that there’s a lot of money on the table.
How much do you believe Nate Diaz will earn from this deal? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
