Nate Diaz expected to “eclipse his entire career’s earnings in MMA” from Jake Paul boxing match

By Harry Kettle - August 7, 2023
Nate Diaz may well earn more from his boxing match against Jake Paul than he did during his entire mixed martial arts career.

Nate Diaz

This past weekend, Nate Diaz went head to head with Jake Paul in his pro boxing debut. While it was seemingly a successful event, Diaz came up short with Paul coming out on top in a fairly one-sided decision.

After the bout, though, the former UFC star appeared to be in good spirits. He may have fallen short against ‘The Problem Child’, but he certainly put on a show, and he’ll be getting paid incredibly well for doing so.

As per a report from Bloody Elbow, the veteran is going to be receiving the biggest payday of his life by quite a margin.

Diaz’s big day

Zach Rosenfield, a representative for Real Fight Inc., spoke with Bloody Elbow about some of the finer details of the deal that Diaz has in place. He had noted previously that Diaz will be earning into the eight figures, as is the case with Paul. The deal is apparently structured in a way that is “very similar to that of a top boxer”. As per Nash’s estimations, Diaz earned between $15 million and $20 million in MMA – and if it sold well on PPV, it could well eclipse that.

When you consider that Diaz was promoted as a 50/50 partner with Paul, you’d have to think more fighters will be taking a look at this. Between Nate and Francis Ngannou, it’s clear to see that there’s a lot of money on the table.

How much do you believe Nate Diaz will earn from this deal? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Jake Paul Nate Diaz

