Nate Diaz expected to “eclipse his entire career’s earnings in MMA” from Jake Paul boxing match

Nate Diaz may well earn more from his boxing match against Jake Paul than he did during his entire mixed martial arts career.

This past weekend, Nate Diaz went head to head with Jake Paul in his pro boxing debut. While it was seemingly a successful event, Diaz came up short with Paul coming out on top in a fairly one-sided decision.

After the bout, though, the former UFC star appeared to be in good spirits. He may have fallen short against ‘The Problem Child’, but he certainly put on a show, and he’ll be getting paid incredibly well for doing so.

As per a report from Bloody Elbow, the veteran is going to be receiving the biggest payday of his life by quite a margin.