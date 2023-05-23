Israel Adesanya weighs in on controversial Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko result: “Most people don’t know s**t about boxing”

UFC champion Israel Adesanya has given his thoughts on the controversial decision in the Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko fight.

Last weekend, Devin Haney defended his undisputed lightweight crown against Vasiliy Lomachenko. While Haney was able to come away with his hand raised, many felt as if Lomachenko had done enough to regain the belts.

Either way, it was a close fight – and that much was clear to see. Lomachenko performed better in the second half of the bout, whereas Haney seemed to control the first half.

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER DEVIN HANEY DEFEATS VASILIY LOMACHENKO: “THIS IS WHY I DON’T WATCH BOXING ANYMORE”

It’s the kind of result that makes many boxing fans suck and sigh over the state of the sport. In the eyes of Israel Adesanya, however, most people don’t know what they’re talking about in this particular department.

“I’m not a judge, also, because you have to realize recency bias,” Adesanya said. “Sometimes, it affects judges, it affects fans, it affects even fighters, that’s why, whatever you’re fighting, when you know it’s like 30 seconds, 20 seconds, and you hear the clapping, and you try and win the later part just ’cause that’s what the judges remember last. So Devin started strong, but Loma finished stronger. It’s a close fight, like I said, they both were right there, they both were stoic, focused, and just yeah, didn’t back down, so. Glad I’m not a judge. I’m not a boxing f***ing official. Glad I’m just a fan, and guess what? Most people don’t know s**t about boxing.”

Quotes via MMA News