Israel Adesanya predicts Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya isn’t expecting Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev to go the full distance at UFC 308.

Whittaker and Chimaev battle in a potential No. 1 contender fight at UFC 308 this Saturday in Abu Dhabi. The co-main event is one of the most anticipated co-headliners in recent memory based on the decorated runs of both stars.

Fighters, pundits, and fans are split evenly as to who they believe will emerge victorious in Whittaker vs. Chimaev. However, a common theme emerges, and that is that Whittaker will need to stifle Chimaev’s wrestling for his best chance to win.

Adesanya is picking Whittaker, his two-time rival, to hand Chimaev his first career loss.