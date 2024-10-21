Israel Adesanya reacts to Francis Ngannou’s PFL debut: “I think Francis is the greatest heavyweight of all time”

By Fernando Quiles - October 21, 2024

Israel Adesanya believes Francis Ngannou is the best MMA heavyweight of all time.

Francis Ngannou

Ngannou is fresh off a successful PFL debut. He shared the cage with Renan Ferreira in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this past Saturday. It didn’t take Ngannou long to score a takedown and put away Ferreira with ground-and-pound.

“The Predator” is now the PFL Super Fight heavyweight champion.

RELATED: FRANCIS NGANNOU FOUGHT RENAN FERREIRA INJURED, SAYS COACH

Israel Adesanya Thinks Francis Ngannou is Greatest Heavyweight of All Time

In a new video on his YouTube channel, Israel Adesanya reacted to Francis Ngannou pummeling Renan Ferreira. Adesanya discussed the top of the heavyweight totem pole (via MMAFighting).

“Hell no [the debate isn’t done],” Adesanya said in a Battle of the Giants reaction video. “Stipe is the last one I can remember people saying. Well, it was Cain [Velasquez] first and then Stipe, and then right now people still hold Stipe as the greatest of all-time in the heavyweight division. But I think he’s one of the greatest, and he has beaten Francis, but Francis beat him in the worst way. Again, it’s all subjective, it’s all art, it’s all who you like.

“I think Francis is the greatest heavyweight of all time, but again, now Jon is in there, he’s the heavyweight champion. He’s only fought once at heavyweight, but he’s also one of, if not the greatest fighter of all-time. Tom Aspinall’s even in the f*cking mix, and he’s only just kind of getting his ball rolling. It’s exciting as a fan, but right now in this moment, I am just so happy for [Ngannou] and what he has accomplished and to see him go through it with the adversity he had to go through with the death of Kobe.”

Ngannou’s PFL debut was his first MMA bout since early 2022. “The Predator” had high-profile boxing matches with Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua before returning to the cage.

Now, the question is who can the PFL match Ngannou up against next? Some have called for Vadim Nemkov to take on Ngannou, while others have want the PFL to look at fighters from other promotions.

Francis Ngannou Israel Adesanya

