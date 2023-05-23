search

Ariel Helwani takes aim at Dana White for his “bullsh*t way of framing” former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou

By Harry Kettle - May 23, 2023

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani has taken a shot at Dana White for the way in which he framed Francis Ngannou’s UFC departure.

Ariel Helwani

It’s safe to say that the relationship between Dana White and Francis Ngannou isn’t the best right now. In fact, you could probably go a step further and claim that it’s broken for good. Following his exit from the UFC, Ngannou was slandered by White in a variety of ways – and the president kept that going during last weekend’s post-fight press conference.

He made a series of claims about Francis not wanting to take risks, among other comments. As you can imagine, ‘The Predator’ wasn’t too pleased by this and hit back at him over social media.

RELATED: FRANCIS NGANNOU RESPONDS TO UFC PRESIDENT DANA WHITE: “WHAT IS YOUR PROBLEM WITH ME?”

Many fans have supported Ngannou in his PFL venture, and that includes Ariel Helwani, who had the following to say on the matter on his show.

“Between February of 2019 and January of 2022, which is three years, he fought five times. Now he hasn’t fought in 18 months because he’s coming off ACL surgery and was a free agent and had to deal with all that. So to frame that he hasn’t fought, he fights once every year…is a bullsh*t way of framing all of this.”

Helwani hits out at White

“Like, literally, that guy [Francis Ngannou] put his life on the line multiple times, was put in detention centers multiple times, had to jump off rafts, had to swim…had to live homeless. That guy doesn’t wanna take risks? What are we talking about now? This has become so ridiculous.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

Do you agree with Ariel Helwani? Do you believe we will ever see Francis Ngannou fight in the UFC again? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

