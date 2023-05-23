Ariel Helwani takes aim at Dana White for his “bullsh*t way of framing” former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani has taken a shot at Dana White for the way in which he framed Francis Ngannou’s UFC departure.

It’s safe to say that the relationship between Dana White and Francis Ngannou isn’t the best right now. In fact, you could probably go a step further and claim that it’s broken for good. Following his exit from the UFC, Ngannou was slandered by White in a variety of ways – and the president kept that going during last weekend’s post-fight press conference.

He made a series of claims about Francis not wanting to take risks, among other comments. As you can imagine, ‘The Predator’ wasn’t too pleased by this and hit back at him over social media.

Many fans have supported Ngannou in his PFL venture, and that includes Ariel Helwani, who had the following to say on the matter on his show.

“Between February of 2019 and January of 2022, which is three years, he fought five times. Now he hasn’t fought in 18 months because he’s coming off ACL surgery and was a free agent and had to deal with all that. So to frame that he hasn’t fought, he fights once every year…is a bullsh*t way of framing all of this.”