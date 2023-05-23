Dricus du Plessis doubles down on comments about Israel Adesanya’s African heritage: “He does not reside here”

Dricus du Plessis has doubled down on his previous comments about Israel Adesanya as their war of words continues.

Later this summer, Dricus du Plessis will collide with Robert Whittaker in a title eliminator showdown. The winner is expected to battle Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight championship, perhaps as early as September. While Whittaker is seen as the clear favorite, there are plenty of reasons to believe that the South African star could make this incredibly competitive.

In addition to that, he’s also had some real beef with ‘Stylebender’ over the course of the last few months. Many fans lashed out at him for the comments he made, which were largely related to the African heritage of both men involved.

In a recent interview, du Plessis has attempted to clear up some of that confusion.

“I have never said the words ‘more African’ in my life, I didn’t say they were not African, I stated facts,” Du Plessis said. “I am the only one in title contention, ever, who was born in Africa, lives in Africa, and trains here every single day, I never backpedaled, I’m sticking with that because that is the facts, I don’t care how it came across.