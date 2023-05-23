search

Dricus du Plessis doubles down on comments about Israel Adesanya’s African heritage: “He does not reside here”

By Harry Kettle - May 23, 2023

Dricus du Plessis has doubled down on his previous comments about Israel Adesanya as their war of words continues.

Dricus Du Plessis

Later this summer, Dricus du Plessis will collide with Robert Whittaker in a title eliminator showdown. The winner is expected to battle Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight championship, perhaps as early as September. While Whittaker is seen as the clear favorite, there are plenty of reasons to believe that the South African star could make this incredibly competitive.

In addition to that, he’s also had some real beef with ‘Stylebender’ over the course of the last few months. Many fans lashed out at him for the comments he made, which were largely related to the African heritage of both men involved.

RELATED: ISRAEL ADESANYA RESPONDS TO COMMENTS MADE BY DRICUS DU PLESSIS REGARDING HIS AFRICAN AUTHENTICITY: “I WILL GLADLY DRAG HIS CARCASS ACROSS SOUTH AFRICA”

In a recent interview, du Plessis has attempted to clear up some of that confusion.

“I have never said the words ‘more African’ in my life, I didn’t say they were not African, I stated facts,” Du Plessis said. “I am the only one in title contention, ever, who was born in Africa, lives in Africa, and trains here every single day, I never backpedaled, I’m sticking with that because that is the facts, I don’t care how it came across.

du Plessis’ Adesanya problem

“It seems to have struck a nerve with Israel Adesanya. He likes to be whatever fits him best in terms of nationality,” Du Plessis continued. “He’s referred to himself as a Kiwi, he’s referred to himself as Chinese, he’s referred to himself as a Nigerian. At the end of the day, he was born In Africa, he is African, but he does not reside here. That is the fact. That’s what makes me and him different… My success is coming out of Africa.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you agree with Dricus du Plessis? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Israel Adesanya UFC

