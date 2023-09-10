UFC 293 Results: Sean Strickland defeats Israel Adesanya (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 293 results, including the main event title fight between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland.

Adesanya (24-2 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since reclaiming the UFC middleweight championship with a second-round knockout victory over longtime rival Alex Pereira this past April. ‘Stylebender’ has gone 4-2 over his past six Octagon appearances, suffering losses to ‘Poatan‘ and Jan Blachowicz, while earning decision wins over Marvin Vettori, Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier.

Meanwhile, Sean Strickland (27-5 MMA) will enter his first career UFC title bout sporting a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Abusupiyan Magomedov back in July. Prior to that, the brash American had earned a unanimous decision victory over Nassourdine Imavov in January of this year.

Round one of the UFC 293 main event begins and Israel Adesanya is peppering Strickland with low kicks early. He circles to his right and lands another. An inside low kick in return from Strickland. Adesanya tries a head kick. He lands a follow up low kick. Sean Strickland catches a body kick but can’t find a use for it. 1-1-2 goes wide. Adesanya with low kicks. Strickland returns fire with a body kick. Strickland drops Adesanya with a big straight right. Strickland is on the attack and hammers him with a flurry. Izzy survives the onslaught to see round two.

Round two of the UFC 293 main event begins and Sean Strickland lands a body kick. Israel Adesanya using feints now. A he lands a straight left and then a 1-2. The fighters trade jabs. Another 1-2 from Adesanya and then low kicks. A hard body shot and low kick from Adesanya. He follows that up with a stiff jab. A big right now from Izzy. Strickland with a 1-2 late, but it is not enough to get him back in the round.

Round three begins and Israel Adesanya continues to work low kicks as he circles along the fence. A body kick falls short. Adesanya struggling to find a home for his punches. He finally connects with a right cross. More low kicks from the champion. Strickland with a double jab. Adesanya replies with a 1-2. A good counter hook lands for Strickland. Another 1-2 from Adesanya. We go to round four.

The fourth round of the UFC 293 headliner begins and Israel Adesanya is still trying to keep the American at bay. Sean Strickland with a body kick. Adesanya a low kick and then a bdy kick. Overhand left falls short. Teeps from Strickland, and then a straight right. They trade, left hook lands for Strickland and he follows with a three-piece. 1-2 from Adesanya. Body kick. Two minutes in. Trading jabs. A good counter lands for Adesanya, left hook and body kick behind it. He tries to flurry, can’t land clean. One minute to go. Good counter right by Adesanya, Strickland answers immediately. Nice counter hook by Strickland.

The fifth and final round begins and Israel Adesanya likely needs a finish if he’s going to retain the middleweight championship. He doesn’t get it. Strickland wins.

SEAN STRICKLAND TURNS THE UFC WORLD ON ITS AXIS 😱 THERE IS A NEW MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPION OF THE WORLD🏆 #UFC293 pic.twitter.com/LS0QHqy1KP — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) September 10, 2023

Official UFC 293 Result: Sean Strickland def. Israel Adesanya by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)

The new UFC middleweight champion of the world – Sean Strickland 🏆 #UFC293 pic.twitter.com/Xk1HA0dJqD — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) September 10, 2023

Who would you like to see Strickland fight next following his victory over Adesanya this evening in Sydney?