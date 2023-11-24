Joaquin Buckley plans to step in for Stephen Thompson after ‘Wonderboy’ bails on Shavkat Rakhmonov fight: “He ain’t going to show up to that”

By Susan Cox - November 24, 2023

Joaquin Buckley is saying he plans to step in for Stephen Thompson after ‘Wonderboy’ bails on his fight with Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Joaquin Buckley

UFC 296 takes place on Saturday, December 16th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

In the lineup is a welterweight bout between the undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov (17-0 MMA) and Stephen Thompson (17-6 MMA).

Stephen Thompson

Rakhmonov, 29, last fought and defeated Geoff Neal (15-5 MMA) in March of this year at UFC 285.

Thompson, 40, has won 3 of his last 5 fights, his most recent victory coming via way of TKO against Kevin Holland (25-10 MMA) in December of 2022.

Well, apparently Joaquin Buckley (17-6 MMA) believes that Stephen Thompson is going to bail on the fight with Shavkat Rakhmonov, and when that happens the 29-year-old is ready to step in and fill the void.

Speaking with told Middle Easy (h/t MMA Junkie). , Buckley said he could definitely step in for Thompson:

“For Dec. 16, I could definitely do that – easy work. We looking at Shavkat and ‘Wonderboy’ fight. I mean no disrespect to ‘Wonderboy.’ He’s always been a tough guy and always willing to take a fight, but for some reason, it’s telling me he ain’t going to show up to that. Something tells me that ‘Wonderboy’ ain’t going to show up to that one, so let’s get ready.”

Continuing ‘New Mansa’, who is obviously speculating on Thompson being a no-show said:

“Fighters know fighters, man. To be honest with you, ‘Wonderboy’ for the longest time didn’t want to fight Shavkat, and I’m guessing the UFC gave him a good little bag in order to get up in there. Regardless, this sport is all mental, so for some reason, I’m throwing up a little lob. I don’t think ‘Wonderboy’ is going to be able to make it to that cage for whatever odd reason, so let’s get ready.”

Do you believe, as Joaquin Buckley does, that Stephen Thompson is going to bail on his upcoming match-up with Shavkat Rakhmonov?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

