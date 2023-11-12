Dana White reacts to Alex Pereira’s callout of Israel Adesanya, says Jamahal Hill “Makes sense” for ‘Poatan’
UFC CEO Dana White has reacted to Alex Pereira calling out his rival Israel Adesanya.
Pereira added the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship to his mantle on Saturday night (November 11) at UFC 295. “Poatan” scored a second-round TKO finish after dropping Jiri Prochazka and elbowing him until referee Marc Goddard has seen enough. While the finish has been debated online, Prochazka himself said he was out at one point during the blitz from Pereira.
Dana White Won’t Rule Out Another Alex Pereira-Israel Adesanya Fight
During his post-fight interview with UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, Alex Pereira called for another showdown with Adesanya, who has said he’s taking a break from pro MMA competition. During the UFC 295 post-fight press conference, White said another Pereira vs. Adesanya showdown isn’t out of the question at some point.
“Listen, anything is possible,” White said. “I mean Alex moved up a weight class, I don’t see Izzy moving up a weight class, but I don’t know. I’m sure people do wanna see it again. I don’t know the answer to that question yet. We’ll see when Izzy comes back what he wants to do, where his head is. If you look at what he’s accomplished and his time here too, whatever he wanted to do, if he wanted to move up and fight Pereira again we’d probably do it. We’d probably give him a fight at that weight first, if he wins, and then give him a shot at Pereira. I don’t know, I wouldn’t say that we would never do it.”
Jamahal Hill “Makes Sense” For Alex Pereira, Says Dana
Pereira and Prochazka were fighting for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship after Jamahal Hill was forced to relinquish the gold due to a ruptured Achilles. Dana says Hill is looking like a good option for Pereira next.
“Jamahal Hill, when he’s ready, is the fight that makes sense,” White said.
