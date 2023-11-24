Alex Pereira pokes fun at Khamzat Chimaev following recent callout

Alex Pereira is poking fun at Khamzat Chimaev following his recent callout.

It was Alex Pereira (9-2 MMA) who defeated Jiri Prochazka (29-4 MMA) via TKO on November 11th at UFC 295 to become the UFC light heavyweight champion.

Following the victory, Khamzat Chimaev (13-0 MMA) called out ‘Poatan’.

The undefeated ‘Borz’ posted a shot of the two of them to ‘X’ with the caption:

‘@danawhite let me finish him’

This would mean that Chimaev, 29, would have to move to light heavyweight if he actually intended to battle it out in the cage with Pereira.

This is not the first time the Swede has called out Pereira, it was back in April of this year that Pereira suffered a KO loss to Israel Adesanya (24-3 MMA) at UFC 287.

In the lead-up to that fight, Chimaev spoke to ‘The MMA Hour’ with a message for Pereira:

“He’s the most easy fight for me in the UFC. Yeah, in my career, brother. First round. First minute. Easy. No punch, nothing. If Israel trains just wrestling in this training camp, he will beat him (Pereira) easily. The guy has zero wrestling. The UFC likes to push the guy, crazy guy, he’s always serious, that sh*t. I don’t like that guy.”

Obviously Chimaev has had Pereira in his sights for a while and wants the UFC to make the fight between the two.

Chimaev most recently fought and defeated Kamaru Usman (20-4 MMA) by majority decision this past October at UFC 294.

Well Pereira has taken notice of the callouts and taking to ‘X‘, he jokingly posted a video with the caption:

“When Chimaev is choosing his opponents.”

When Chimaev is choosing his opponents. pic.twitter.com/IhQCKqkdhN — Alex "Poatan" Pereira (@AlexPereiraUFC) November 23, 2023

It was actually a clip from the movie ‘Kung Fu Hustle’.

What do you think of Khamzat Chimaev calling out Alex Pereira? Would you like to see the two of them battle it out in the Octagon? Who do you think would come out the victor?

