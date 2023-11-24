Alex Pereira pokes fun at Khamzat Chimaev following recent callout

By Susan Cox - November 24, 2023

Alex Pereira is poking fun at Khamzat Chimaev following his recent callout.

Alex Pereira, UFC 295, Bonus, UFC

It was Alex Pereira (9-2 MMA) who defeated Jiri Prochazka (29-4 MMA) via TKO on November 11th at UFC 295 to become the UFC light heavyweight champion.

Following the victory, Khamzat Chimaev (13-0 MMA) called out ‘Poatan’.

The undefeated ‘Borz’ posted a shot of the two of them to ‘X’ with the caption:

‘@danawhite let me finish him’

This would mean that Chimaev, 29, would have to move to light heavyweight if he actually intended to battle it out in the cage with Pereira.

Alex Pereira, Khamzat Chimaev

This is not the first time the Swede has called out Pereira, it was back in April of this year that Pereira suffered a KO loss to Israel Adesanya (24-3 MMA) at UFC 287.

In the lead-up to that fight, Chimaev spoke to ‘The MMA Hour’ with a message for Pereira:

“He’s the most easy fight for me in the UFC. Yeah, in my career, brother. First round. First minute. Easy. No punch, nothing. If Israel trains just wrestling in this training camp, he will beat him (Pereira) easily. The guy has zero wrestling. The UFC likes to push the guy, crazy guy, he’s always serious, that sh*t. I don’t like that guy.”

Obviously Chimaev has had Pereira in his sights for a while and wants the UFC to make the fight between the two.

Chimaev most recently fought and defeated Kamaru Usman (20-4 MMA) by majority decision this past October at UFC 294.

Well Pereira has taken notice of the callouts and taking to ‘X‘, he jokingly posted a video with the caption:

“When Chimaev is choosing his opponents.”

It was actually a clip from the movie ‘Kung Fu Hustle’.

What do you think of Khamzat Chimaev calling out Alex Pereira? Would you like to see the two of them battle it out in the Octagon? Who do you think would come out the victor?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Khamzat Chimaev UFC

Related

Sean O'Malley, Snoop Dogg, UFC, DWCS

Sean O'Malley explains how Snoop Dogg's commentary during DWCS played a “massive” role in his UFC stardom

Susan Cox - November 23, 2023
Ilia Topuria, Alex Volkanovski, UFC 298, UFC
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria details the key “advantage” he will have over Alex Volkanovski at UFC 298

Susan Cox - November 23, 2023

Ilia Topuria is detailing the key ‘advantage’ he will have over Alex Volkanovski at UFC 298.

Sean O'Malley, UFC
UFC

Sean O’Malley advises Jorge Masvidal against picking a street fight with Chael Sonnen

Susan Cox - November 23, 2023

Sean O’Malley is advising Jorge Masvidal against picking a street fight with Chael Sonnen.

Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria already eyeing Max Holloway after Alexander Volkanovski: "It's going to happen"

Josh Evanoff - November 23, 2023

UFC featherweight contender Ilia Topuria wants Alexander Volkanovski, then he wants Max Holloway in Spain.

Derek Brunson
UFC

Derek Brunson reveals conversation with Dana White following UFC release: "No ill will"

Josh Evanoff - November 23, 2023

PFL middleweight contender Derek Brunson has discussed his exit from the UFC.

Dana White

Dana White announces two more fights inlcuding Joe Pyfer getting first UFC main event

Cole Shelton - November 23, 2023
Chase Hooper
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Chase Hooper explains why he was "surprised" to finish Jordan Leavitt in the first round at UFC Vegas 82

Cole Shelton - November 22, 2023

Chase Hooper has his first win streak in the UFC.

Jan Blachowicz and Aleksandar Rakic
Jan Blachowicz

Jan Blachowicz plans to silence Aleksandar Rakic with a "clear KO" at UFC 297: "He’s going to have nothing to say"

Cole Shelton - November 22, 2023

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz is excited to silence Aleksandar Rakic once and for all.

Dan Hooker
Dan Hooker

Dan Hooker speaks following withdrawal from Bobby Green fight: "It's all on me"

Josh Evanoff - November 22, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker has explained why he’s no longer fighting Bobby Green.

Ailin Perez
UFC

Ailin Perez reveals she made more on OnlyFans this weekend than her entire purse after shouting it out following UFC Vegas 82 win

Cole Shelton - November 22, 2023

Ailin Perez says she made more money on OnlyFans this weekend than she did competing in the UFC.