Israel Adesanya takes aim at Dricus du Plessis for “playing the victim” after heated confrontation at UFC 290

By Harry Kettle - July 11, 2023

Israel Adesanya has taken aim at Dricus du Plessis following their confrontation at UFC 290 last weekend.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis

On Saturday night, Dricus du Plessis secured the biggest win of his career thus far with a dominant performance and finish over Robert Whittaker. Based on the reaction, we’d say it was deemed a pretty big upset in the eyes of many.

RELATED: ISRAEL ADESANYA RESPONDS TO BACKLASH OVER DRICUS DU PLESSIS CONFRONTATION AT UFC 290: “IF YOU AIN’T MY BROTHER, YOU AIN’T AFRICAN”

Now, he has his sights set on UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. The two had been going back and forth on social media and in interviews, and in Las Vegas, Adesanya got into the cage and caused quite the scene.

Now, he’s gone back to Twitter in order to send a real message to the South African contender.

“Even if you show them the proof, these niggas will believe what they want. Play the victim and run when he was pressed for his words. Lol “Real African”…gaslighting, imma light him up.”

Adesanya hits back

“Don’t back play the victim…stand on your original statement. Say it with yo chest nigga!! I never discredited you as a real African, you tried to discredit 3 Real African UFC Champions. You started this, and I will finish this! That’s not a threat, that’s a promise. Gbo gbo yin ma ku! #oloriburuku #oyinboboy #UFC293”

There’s certainly a personal element to this rivalry. Adesanya feels it, du Plessis feels it, and mixed martial arts fans all seem to feel it. Hopefully, in the weeks leading up to UFC 293, it doesn’t get too ugly.

What do you think about the remarks made by Israel Adesanya? Do you believe Dricus du Plessis has a real chance of winning the belt when they collide? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Israel Adesanya UFC

Related

Geoff Neal

Geoff Neal sounds off after upcoming opponent Ian Garry wore a t-shirt with his mugshot to UFC 290: “He’s dead”

Harry Kettle - July 11, 2023
Robert Whittaker
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker issues statement following TKO loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290

Chris Taylor - July 10, 2023

Robert Whittaker has issued a statement following his TKO loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290.

Alexander Volkanovski, Yair Rodriguez and UFC 290
Alexandre Pantoja

What's next for the stars of UFC 290?

Cole Shelton - July 10, 2023

The annual International Fight Week card took place on Saturday night in Las Vegas and UFC 290 did not disappoint.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya opens as a sizeable betting favorite ahead of potential title defense against Dricus Du Plessis

Cole Shelton - July 10, 2023

Israel Adesanya has opened as the betting favorite to beat Dricus Du Plessis.

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler defends Conor McGregor's coaching on TUF 31: "Conor's getting a little bit of a raw deal"

Cole Shelton - July 10, 2023

Michael Chandler thinks Conor McGregor is getting a raw deal on TUF 31.

Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria.

Alexander Volkanovski slams 'delusional' Ilia Topuria: "Do you watch me fight?"

Josh Evanoff - July 10, 2023
Brandon Moreno
Brandon Moreno

Brandon Moreno issues statement following title loss to Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 290

Josh Evanoff - July 10, 2023

Former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno has released a statement following his loss to Alexandre Pantoja.

Ilia Topuria and Alexander Volkanovski
Josh Emmett

Ilia Topuria shares bold prediction for “easy” Alexander Volkanovski

Cole Shelton - July 10, 2023

Ilia Topuria is extremely confident heading into a potential title fight against Alexander Volkanovski.

Alexandre Pantoja
UFC

Newly crowned UFC Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja reveals he was driving for Uber Eats two fight’s ago

Josh Evanoff - July 10, 2023

UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja has only become a full-time fighter again recently.

Stipe Miocic
Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic plans to prove that he deserves to be “the heavyweight champ" at UFC 295 against Jon Jones

Cole Shelton - July 10, 2023

Stipe Miocic is ready to be the UFC’s heavyweight champion again.