Israel Adesanya takes aim at Dricus du Plessis for “playing the victim” after heated confrontation at UFC 290

Israel Adesanya has taken aim at Dricus du Plessis following their confrontation at UFC 290 last weekend.

On Saturday night, Dricus du Plessis secured the biggest win of his career thus far with a dominant performance and finish over Robert Whittaker. Based on the reaction, we’d say it was deemed a pretty big upset in the eyes of many.

Now, he has his sights set on UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. The two had been going back and forth on social media and in interviews, and in Las Vegas, Adesanya got into the cage and caused quite the scene.

Now, he’s gone back to Twitter in order to send a real message to the South African contender.

Even if you show them the proof, these niggas will believe what they want. Play the victim and run when he was pressed for his words. Lol “Real African”…gaslighting, imma light him up. 😈 https://t.co/yob8P9cTsx — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) July 11, 2023

Don’t back play the victim…stand on your original statement. Say it with yo chest nigga!! I never discredited you as a real African, you tried to discredit 3 Real African UFC Champions. You started this, and I will finish this! That’s not a threat, that’s a promise. Gbo gbo yin… pic.twitter.com/2O9R2TpO1J — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) July 11, 2023

