Geoff Neal sounds off after upcoming opponent Ian Garry wore a t-shirt with his mugshot to UFC 290: “He’s dead”

By Harry Kettle - July 11, 2023

Geoff Neal and his father have gone off on Ian Garry for wearing a t-shirt with his mugshot on as the countdown to their fight continues.

Geoff Neal

At UFC 292 next month in Boston, Geoff Neal and Ian Garry are set to go head to head. For Garry, he’ll be aiming to maintain his unbeaten record. For Neal, he’ll try and get back on the winning trail after his fascinating contest with Shavkat Rakhmonov earlier this year. Both still view themselves as welterweight contenders, but there’s certainly more hype on the Garry train right now.

RELATED: IAN MACHADO GARRY BOOKED TO RETURN AT UFC 292 OPPOSITE GEOFF NEAL

Nobody really knew what kind of build-up we were going to get out of them. However, based on the fact that Garry was seen wearing a shirt with Neal’s mugshot on it at UFC 290, we’d say he isn’t afraid to throw stones.

In a recent social media post, we saw what Neal’s father thought of the situation.

“Turns out ian garry is straight trash. That’s Geoff’s mug shot on his shirt. Weirdo thought it would be cute to wear this shirt to UFC 290. He’s so far back from the necessary fighters that no one gives a damn. I hope like hell he stays healthy so he makes it to the 19th. It’s been a minute since somebody spoke out of place…ask Bilal and Mike Perry how that wokred for them.”

The Neal family hit back

Geoff himself had a much simpler response via text message.

“He’s dead”

Some would argue that Geoff Neal hasn’t fully lived up to his potential just yet. With that being said, if he can knock off someone like Garry, it’ll serve as a huge step forward for him in the division.

Who do you believe will win this contest? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Geoff Neal Ian Garry UFC

Related

Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker issues statement following TKO loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290

Chris Taylor - July 10, 2023
Alexander Volkanovski, Yair Rodriguez and UFC 290
Alexandre Pantoja

What's next for the stars of UFC 290?

Cole Shelton - July 10, 2023

The annual International Fight Week card took place on Saturday night in Las Vegas and UFC 290 did not disappoint.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya opens as a sizeable betting favorite ahead of potential title defense against Dricus Du Plessis

Cole Shelton - July 10, 2023

Israel Adesanya has opened as the betting favorite to beat Dricus Du Plessis.

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler defends Conor McGregor's coaching on TUF 31: "Conor's getting a little bit of a raw deal"

Cole Shelton - July 10, 2023

Michael Chandler thinks Conor McGregor is getting a raw deal on TUF 31.

Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria.
Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski slams 'delusional' Ilia Topuria: "Do you watch me fight?"

Josh Evanoff - July 10, 2023

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has some choice words for Ilia Topuria.

Brandon Moreno

Brandon Moreno issues statement following title loss to Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 290

Josh Evanoff - July 10, 2023
Ilia Topuria and Alexander Volkanovski
Josh Emmett

Ilia Topuria shares bold prediction for “easy” Alexander Volkanovski

Cole Shelton - July 10, 2023

Ilia Topuria is extremely confident heading into a potential title fight against Alexander Volkanovski.

Alexandre Pantoja
UFC

Newly crowned UFC Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja reveals he was driving for Uber Eats two fight’s ago

Josh Evanoff - July 10, 2023

UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja has only become a full-time fighter again recently.

Stipe Miocic
Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic plans to prove that he deserves to be “the heavyweight champ" at UFC 295 against Jon Jones

Cole Shelton - July 10, 2023

Stipe Miocic is ready to be the UFC’s heavyweight champion again.

Sean O'Malley
UFC

Sean O’Malley believes Aljamain Sterling’s large weight cut will play a factor at UFC 292: “That brain liquid goes away, it doesn’t take many shots”

Susan Cox - July 10, 2023

Sean O’Malley believes Aljamain Sterling’s large weight cut will play a factor in their title fight at UFC 292.