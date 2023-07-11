Geoff Neal sounds off after upcoming opponent Ian Garry wore a t-shirt with his mugshot to UFC 290: “He’s dead”

Geoff Neal and his father have gone off on Ian Garry for wearing a t-shirt with his mugshot on as the countdown to their fight continues.

At UFC 292 next month in Boston, Geoff Neal and Ian Garry are set to go head to head. For Garry, he’ll be aiming to maintain his unbeaten record. For Neal, he’ll try and get back on the winning trail after his fascinating contest with Shavkat Rakhmonov earlier this year. Both still view themselves as welterweight contenders, but there’s certainly more hype on the Garry train right now.

RELATED: IAN MACHADO GARRY BOOKED TO RETURN AT UFC 292 OPPOSITE GEOFF NEAL

Nobody really knew what kind of build-up we were going to get out of them. However, based on the fact that Garry was seen wearing a shirt with Neal’s mugshot on it at UFC 290, we’d say he isn’t afraid to throw stones.

In a recent social media post, we saw what Neal’s father thought of the situation.

Ian Garry was wearing a t-shirt with Geoff Neal’s mugshot 👀 pic.twitter.com/rbKajK4xSH — Combat Sports Today 📰 (@CSTodayNews) July 10, 2023

“Turns out ian garry is straight trash. That’s Geoff’s mug shot on his shirt. Weirdo thought it would be cute to wear this shirt to UFC 290. He’s so far back from the necessary fighters that no one gives a damn. I hope like hell he stays healthy so he makes it to the 19th. It’s been a minute since somebody spoke out of place…ask Bilal and Mike Perry how that wokred for them.”