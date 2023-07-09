Israel Adesanya responds to backlash over Dricus Du Plessis confrontation at UFC 290: “If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African”

Israel Adesanya Piles On Post-UFC 290

This hasn’t changed, as Adesanya recently shared a post from “Unrelearn.”

“Why can’t y’all see that the division started with Dricus? He could’ve said we’ve three great African champion and I can’t wait to join the league of African warriors. But no, he had to stir the pot and talk about being the “real African champion” because he trains and breathes African air, knowing full well his history and simultaneously discounting the real life struggles of other 3 great AFRICAN champions because they live outside African. He’s now acting like he didn’t stir any pot, but we know their games too well. Now, he has to face the dance. I’m sure Kamaru and Francis are counting on Izzy to teach him an ancestral lesson.”

Adesanya then doubled down with another post targeted at his future opponent.

✊🏿

If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African!!

I will show you where you’re from, NNIGGA‼️ pic.twitter.com/4YCX353Sc6 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) July 9, 2023

“If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African!! I will show you where you’re from,” Adesanya wrote.

Adesanya and du Plessis will likely meet at UFC 293 on September 9. That’s a quick turnaround for du Plessis, but he certainly appeared amped about the opportunity for bragging rights over his foe and to be called the top middleweight in the UFC. Fight fans are eagerly awaiting the press conferences and media interviews that are sure to keep the bad blood going.

It seems it’s only matter of time before this one is official.