UFC legend Donald Cerrone says he feels “21 again” after no longer having to abide by USADA rules: “Get on the TRT and put your wife in a bind”

UFC legend Donald Cerrone claims he feels young again now that he doesn’t have to abide by USADA regulations.

Last year, Donald Cerrone decided to hang up his gloves and walk away from mixed martial arts. It came after he fell to a second round submission defeat at the hands of Jim Miller, a fellow UFC veteran. Ever since then, Cerrone hasn’t been shy about his TRT use, noting some of the benefits he’s been able to get from it.

The 40-year-old spent years working under the rules put in place by USADA regarding supplement use. Now, he’s free to do as he pleases, and it doesn’t seem like fighting again is on his to-do list.

During an appearance at International Fight Week, he spoke candidly about where he’s currently at in his life.

“I have two fights left, and to have 50 would be cool,” Cerrone said. “Fifty would be a cool number. (I’m) not saying it’s happening – not saying I’m itching for it to happen. But maybe one day it will.