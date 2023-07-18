Stipe Miocic reacts to Jon Jones winning ESPY for ‘fighter of the year’ for win over Ciryl Gane

Stipe Miocic has given his thoughts on Jon Jones winning the ESPY for Fighter of the Year courtesy of his win over Ciryl Gane.

At UFC 295 in November, Stipe Miocic returns to the Octagon. He’ll do so to face Jon Jones for the UFC heavyweight championship in the main event at Madison Square Garden. In the eyes of many, it’s the biggest fight of the year in the UFC – and one of the most important in recent memory.

Miocic is widely considered to be the heavyweight GOAT. On the flip side, though, Jon Jones is viewed as the overall MMA GOAT, especially after he captured the heavyweight belt earlier this year.

RELATED: STIPE MIOCIC PLANS TO PROVE THAT HE DESERVES TO BE “THE HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMP” AT UFC 295 AGAINST JON JONES

He did so by submitting Ciryl Gane in two minutes. As a result of his comeback win, ‘Bones’ won the Fighter of the Year award at the ESPYs.

In a recent interview, Miocic was asked how he felt about that.

“Good for him you know, that’s awesome. You do what you’re supposed to and you know you get a few prizes along the way. I mean like it’s great, good for him. I’m not worried about that though you know, he won the fight, good for him but like when it’s me and him it’s a different story.”