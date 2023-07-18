Stipe Miocic reacts to Jon Jones winning ESPY for ‘fighter of the year’ for win over Ciryl Gane

By Harry Kettle - July 18, 2023

Stipe Miocic has given his thoughts on Jon Jones winning the ESPY for Fighter of the Year courtesy of his win over Ciryl Gane.

Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic, Daniel Cormier

At UFC 295 in November, Stipe Miocic returns to the Octagon. He’ll do so to face Jon Jones for the UFC heavyweight championship in the main event at Madison Square Garden. In the eyes of many, it’s the biggest fight of the year in the UFC – and one of the most important in recent memory.

Miocic is widely considered to be the heavyweight GOAT. On the flip side, though, Jon Jones is viewed as the overall MMA GOAT, especially after he captured the heavyweight belt earlier this year.

RELATED: STIPE MIOCIC PLANS TO PROVE THAT HE DESERVES TO BE “THE HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMP” AT UFC 295 AGAINST JON JONES

He did so by submitting Ciryl Gane in two minutes. As a result of his comeback win, ‘Bones’ won the Fighter of the Year award at the ESPYs.

In a recent interview, Miocic was asked how he felt about that.

 

“Good for him you know, that’s awesome. You do what you’re supposed to and you know you get a few prizes along the way. I mean like it’s great, good for him. I’m not worried about that though you know, he won the fight, good for him but like when it’s me and him it’s a different story.”

Miocic praises Jones

“Every fight you feel threatened because it’s a fight, you never known what’s gonna happen but at the same time though, I train my ass off to prepare myself for every situation and I listen to my coaches. You know I’m not gonna let him dictate what he wants to do, I’m gonna dictate what I want to do. I’m going to do what I want because the minute I start letting him do what he wants to do, I’ve lost the fight but if I want to do what I want, then my chances are a lot better of winning than losing.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you think Stipe Miocic can get it done? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Jon Jones Stipe Miocic UFC

