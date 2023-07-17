Israel Adesanya opens up on his recent run-in with Jon Jones

By Susan Cox - July 17, 2023

Israel Adesanya is opening up about his recent run-in with Jon Jones.

Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya

It was at a hotel bar in Las Vegas, Nevada during UFC 290’s International Fight week that Adesanya and Jones ran into one another.

UFC Middleweight Champion Adesanya (24-2 MMA) and UFC Heavyweight Champion Jones (27-1 MMA) were known to trash talk each other on a regular basis.

Apparently that has all changed and the two are no longer arch enemies, but rather at peace with one another.

Adesanya, in a video posted to his YouTube channel, spoke about the meeting between the two champions:

“I think it was divine intervention — I honestly do. Because I feel like there are so many timelines that could have ended up just differently. Came back from the gym, I was tired, I was going to stay in my room and eat and read. I was like nah, lemme go downstairs and have a look at the casino … Didn’t go to XS, didn’t stay in my room, decided instead of going to the casino, ‘Ah, I’m just gonna go to the bar.’”

Continuing the 33 year old Israel Adesanya said ((h/t MMAMania):

“I hear, ‘No way!’ And you just think it’s some fan or whatever, and then I turn around and, ‘Oh sh*t, what the f*ck!’ And instantly we just dapped up. The energy was just — if you were around … it was a n—a moment in the best way possible. ‘What up my n—a.’ And we just sat down and chopped it up, it was cool. We chopped it up about everything, and that’s ‘Needs to know’ basis.”

Concluding Adesanya said:

“It was cool, it was just vibes. Good vibes. Yeah (the beef is squashed). We have understanding, we have common ground. We’re competitors, that’s it. But there’s no … why should I hate my brother, if that makes sense? It felt like a little bit of world peace, that’s what it’d feel like. I dunno, that’s just my feeling of it.”

As for what is next for the two fighters, rumor has it that Adesanya will be defending his title against Dricus Du Plessis (20-2 MMA) next.  Jones is scheduled to fight Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) at UFC 295 which takes place on Saturday, November 11th at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

What do you think of ‘The Last Stylebenders’ admissions concerning ‘Bones’?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

