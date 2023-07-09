Alex Volkanovski vows to defeat Islam Makhachev in potential UFC rematch: “I guarantee I get my hand raised”

By Fernando Quiles - July 9, 2023

Alex Volkanovski believes there’s no doubt he will avenge his loss against UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev.

Alex Volkanovski

Back in February, Volkanovski vs. Makhachev headlined UFC 284. It was Alex Volkanovski who was moving up in weight to challenge for the 155-pound gold. Outside of his one career loss back in 2015, Makhachev has looked mostly dominant. While he had a competitive bout against Arman Tsarukyan, Islam Makhachev’s toughest test came against Alex “The Great.”

The bout went the distance and in the end, it was Islam Makhachev who had his hand raised via unanimous decision. Volkanovski was able to return to the win column in an undisputed featherweight title fight against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290. Alex Volkanovski maintained his hold on the 145-pound gold and regained the undisputed distinction via third-round TKO.

Alex Volkanovski Confident In Islam Makhachev Rematch

During his media scrum following UFC 290, Volkanovski admitted that he’s likely in for another barn burner with Makhachev. With that said, his confidence hasn’t wavered (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I’d be lying to say I’ll just walk through him and do this and do that,” Volkanovski said. “It’s going to be another highly contested battle, but I guarantee I get my hand raised. I’m going to capitalize on a lot more things. It is two tough guys going at it. They’ve done five rounds and there’s a good chance you might see another five rounds of it. I’d love to get a finish. We’re both that good that it might be another tougher fight. But I’m looking forward, again.”

RELATED: ISRAEL ADESANYA SHARES CONSPIRACY THEORY REGARDING FEBRUARY’S UFC LIGHTWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT BETWEEN ISLAM MAKHACHEV AND ALEX VOLKANOVSKI

Volkanovski took things a step further, saying he’s constantly evolving. He also said that other featherweights and lightweights won’t stand a chance against him. For now, however, Volkanovski will likely be on the sidelines for a bit as he may need surgery to fix an arm issue.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski Islam Makhachev UFC

Related

Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis

Israel Adesanya responds to backlash over Dricus Du Plessis confrontation at UFC 290: “If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African”

Fernando Quiles - July 9, 2023
Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Moreno
Brandon Moreno

Dana White reacts to Alexandre Pantoja defeating Brandon Moreno for the flyweight title at UFC 290: “It was so good and so close”

Fernando Quiles - July 9, 2023

Dana White is in awe of the UFC 290 co-main event between Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Moreno.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis vows to KO “clown” Israel Adesanya in upcoming title fight: “I’ll manhandle him”

Fernando Quiles - July 9, 2023

Dricus du Plessis believes he will decimate UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya.

Ilia Topuria and Alex Volkanovski
UFC

Watch | Alex Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria have tense confrontation at UFC 290: “You’re too short, boy”

Fernando Quiles - July 9, 2023

The competitive nature was in full force when Alex Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria had a staredown following UFC 290.

Jon Jones, Dana White, UFC
Jon Jones

Dana White reacts to footage of Jon Jones taking shots while in Las Vegas

Jeffrey Walter - July 9, 2023

UFC President Dana White shared his thoughts on the footage of Jon Jones taking shots of alcohol while in Las Vegas.

Dana White reacts to the "racial undertones" during the Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis confrontation at UFC 290: "I could care less"

Chris Taylor - July 8, 2023
Dricus Du Plessis UFC 290
UFC

UFC 290 Bonus Report: Dricus Du Plessis one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - July 8, 2023

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC 290 event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Alex Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez.

Alex Volkanovski, Yair Rodriguez, UFC 290, Results, UFC
UFC

Pros react after Alex Volkanovski TKO's Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290

Chris Taylor - July 8, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 290 event was headlined by a men’s featherweight title fight between Alex Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez.

Alexander Volkanovski
UFC

UFC 290 Results: Alex Volkanovski TKO's Yair Rodriguez (Video)

Chris Taylor - July 8, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 290 results, including the main event title fight between Alex Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez.

Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 290, UFC
Robert Whittaker

Pros react after Dricus Du Plessis TKO's Robert Whittaker at UFC 290

Chris Taylor - July 8, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 290 main card featured a middleweight number one contender match between Robert Whittaker and Dricus Du Plessis.