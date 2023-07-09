Alex Volkanovski vows to defeat Islam Makhachev in potential UFC rematch: “I guarantee I get my hand raised”

Alex Volkanovski Confident In Islam Makhachev Rematch

During his media scrum following UFC 290, Volkanovski admitted that he’s likely in for another barn burner with Makhachev. With that said, his confidence hasn’t wavered (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I’d be lying to say I’ll just walk through him and do this and do that,” Volkanovski said. “It’s going to be another highly contested battle, but I guarantee I get my hand raised. I’m going to capitalize on a lot more things. It is two tough guys going at it. They’ve done five rounds and there’s a good chance you might see another five rounds of it. I’d love to get a finish. We’re both that good that it might be another tougher fight. But I’m looking forward, again.”

RELATED: ISRAEL ADESANYA SHARES CONSPIRACY THEORY REGARDING FEBRUARY’S UFC LIGHTWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT BETWEEN ISLAM MAKHACHEV AND ALEX VOLKANOVSKI

Volkanovski took things a step further, saying he’s constantly evolving. He also said that other featherweights and lightweights won’t stand a chance against him. For now, however, Volkanovski will likely be on the sidelines for a bit as he may need surgery to fix an arm issue.