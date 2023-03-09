Jon Jones reacts to footage of Daniel Cormier’s live reaction to his title win at UFC 285: “My man couldn’t even pretend to smile”

Jon Jones has laughed off footage of Daniel Cormier’s live reaction to his win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

At UFC 285, Jon Jones shocked the world. The fact he won the UFC heavyweight championship wasn’t the shocking part – but instead, it was the way he did it.

‘Bones’ was able to submit Ciryl Gane in just two minutes. In doing so, many believe he cemented his status as the greatest of all time.

One man who was on commentary is none other than Daniel Cormier. DC had quite the rivalry with Jon, fighting and losing to him on two separate occasions.

When Jones won, Cormier looked notably shocked on commentary and even asked what exactly it was that Gane submitted to.

In response to a fan on Twitter, Jones couldn’t help but laugh at his former foe.

My man couldn’t even pretend to smile, it was pretty funny. Asking what happened, an experience former champion and analyst suddenly not being able to identify a guillotine. 😌 https://t.co/dgqcqdCO34 — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 9, 2023

Jones vs Cormier lives on

In recent days, Cormier has also called Jones’ status as the greatest of all time into question. While he hasn’t outright said he shouldn’t get the title, he’s also pointed out some of his PED violations in the past.

We never got the third fight between the two that many wanted to see, especially at heavyweight. Still, if they continue going back and forth at one another, it almost won’t matter.

We can only hope that there’s a sit down interview between them at some point in the future.

What do you think about Jon Jones’ reaction to Daniel Cormier’s demeanour at UFC 285? When the two were feuding, who were you rooting for? Let us know your thoughts on this situation and anything Jones related in the comments, BJPENN Nation!