Colby Covington issues a warning to Paddy Pimblett following UFC 314 incident

By Harry Kettle - April 15, 2025

Colby Covington has issued a warning to Paddy Pimblett following their backstage altercation following UFC 314 last weekend.

Colby Covington

As we know, Colby Covington is a big fan of stirring the pot. He will do anything and everything in his power to get under the skin of his opponents and more often than not, it works. Last Saturday night, he decided to engage in a backstage confrontation with Paddy Pimblett, who had just defeated Michael Chandler in the co-main event of the evening.

Pimblett shrugged off the back and forth, noting that he believes Covington is irrelevant. For Colby, it certainly seems as if he’s trying to create some interest for that collision, although you’d have to imagine Paddy’s focus right now is on trying to get to a title fight at 155 pounds.

In a recent YouTube video on his personal channel, Covington had a few more words for the Liverpudlian.

Covington’s warning to Pimblett

“He wants to act like he’s relevant and a star, he’s a f***ing nobody, bro. You’re a nobody. You’ve never headlined an event, you’ve never done anything worthy, you’ve never been a top contender. You’re a f***ing scrub.”

“Paddy Pimblett is a little b***h, he needs to stop running my name through his mouth to stay relevant. He’s just using me to stay relevant because he’s never accomplished anything. He’s never gonna get to a title fight, he’s never gonna win a title, period.”

“When he stops cutting all that weight and cutting chromosomes, and he wants to come to a real man’s weight class and fight a real man, he can get his ass whooped. He needs to keep my name out of his mouth, or else he’s gonna end up with my foot in his ass.”

It probably isn’t going to happen, but if this bout does take place, you can bet we’re in for an interesting build-up.

Are you interested in seeing Colby Covington go head to head with Paddy Pimblett in the Octagon? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

