Colby Covington issues a warning to Paddy Pimblett following UFC 314 incident

Colby Covington has issued a warning to Paddy Pimblett following their backstage altercation following UFC 314 last weekend.

As we know, Colby Covington is a big fan of stirring the pot. He will do anything and everything in his power to get under the skin of his opponents and more often than not, it works. Last Saturday night, he decided to engage in a backstage confrontation with Paddy Pimblett, who had just defeated Michael Chandler in the co-main event of the evening.

RELATED: Paddy Pimblett laughs off Colby Covington confrontation after UFC 314

Pimblett shrugged off the back and forth, noting that he believes Covington is irrelevant. For Colby, it certainly seems as if he’s trying to create some interest for that collision, although you’d have to imagine Paddy’s focus right now is on trying to get to a title fight at 155 pounds.

In a recent YouTube video on his personal channel, Covington had a few more words for the Liverpudlian.