Jean Silva believes he deserves a title shot after his UFC 314 submission win

By Cole Shelton - April 14, 2025

Jean Silva thinks he should get the next title shot against new champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Jean Silva

Silva scored a second-round submission win over Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314 in a dominant performance. The Brazilian put on a stellar performance from start to finish, and he will enter the rankings at 145lbs.

Although Mitchell was only ranked 13th, Silva thinks he should get the next title shot due to the streak he is on and the exciting fights he puts on. He also knows it’s a fresh matchup for the new champion, Alexander Volkanovski, who has fought and beaten most of the top-10.

“I think the right thing to do is to go directly to the belt,” Silva said to Ariel Helwani. “I believe I have the credentials. If this is good for the UFC, I’d like to do it. If not, to have somebody who would bring me as close as possible to this goal… I actually believe that between me and Volkanovski, we would have a fantastic fight. I like him very, very much. But, I think this would be a good fight for me. I could probably go for a knockout in the first or second round.”

Although Jean Silva believes he could get a title shot, he likely will need a win or two. He still will be ranked outside the top-10, so he likely needs another win, but Silva does think a fight against Alexander Volkanovski would be fun.

Jean Silva proud of win over Bryce Mitchell

Jean Silva dominated Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314 to get the biggest win of his career.

Silva will now be a ranked featherweight, and he says he had multiple paths ot victory leading into the fight. So, he’s pleased he was able to dominate Mitchell and get the finish win.

“We’ve had a lot of different paths to victory,” Silva said at the UFC 314 post-fight press conference. “We’ve had some that involved knockouts, we’ve had others that involved submissions. Some of them actually involved taking some damage. But it wasn’t interesting because we had all these different pathways to victory. We were very happy to actually be able to put them all together and make it happen and get it that way.”

Jean Silva is now 16-2 as a pro and coming off the win over Mitchell. He’s a perfect 5-0 in the UFC with notable wins over Charles Jourdain and Drew Dober.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski Jean Silva UFC

Related

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, Paddy Pimblett, UFC

Conor McGregor reacts to losing $500,000 bet on Michael Chandler fight at UFC 314

BJ Penn Staff - April 14, 2025
Ian Machado Garry
UFC

Ian Machado Garry shares prediction for UFC Kansas City fight against Carlos Prates

Cole Shelton - April 14, 2025

Ian Machado Garry is confident he will be able to beat Carlos Prates in the main event of UFC Kansas City.

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes UFC 314
Diego Lopes

Alexander Volkanovski reveals how Diego Lopes surprised him during UFC 314 title fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 14, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski is now a two-time UFC Featherweight Champion, but his win over Diego Lopes wasn’t as easy as it looked at times.

Michael Chandler UFC fight
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler's old rival wonders if beaten UFC 314 fighter has had too many wars

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 14, 2025

An old rival of Michael Chandler is wondering if a slew of MMA wars has finally caught up to “Iron.”

Paddy Pimblett
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping shares interesting prediction for Paddy Pimblett's next opponent post-UFC 314 win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 14, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping has revealed who he thinks will be Paddy Pimblett’s next opponent.

Paddy Pimblett, Colby Covington

Paddy Pimblett laughs off Colby Covington confrontation after UFC 314

Harry Kettle - April 14, 2025
Alexander Volkanovski and Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo issues warning regarding Alexander Volkanovski’s style

Harry Kettle - April 14, 2025

UFC legend Henry Cejudo has given his thoughts on one area of Alexander Volkanovski’s game that gives cause for concern.

Ilia Topuria, Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett explains why he didn't call out Ilia Topuria after UFC 314 win

Harry Kettle - April 14, 2025

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has explained why he didn’t call out long-time rival Ilia Topuria after his win at UFC 314.

Dominick Reyes
UFC

Dominick Reyes declares he has the “best left in the game” after UFC 314

Harry Kettle - April 14, 2025

UFC star Dominick Reyes believes he has the best left in the game after his victory against Nikita Krylov last weekend.

Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Dana White gives his thoughts on Michael Chandler's future following UFC 314

Harry Kettle - April 14, 2025

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the fighting future of Michael Chandler following his loss at UFC 314.