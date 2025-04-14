Jean Silva believes he deserves a title shot after his UFC 314 submission win

Jean Silva thinks he should get the next title shot against new champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Silva scored a second-round submission win over Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314 in a dominant performance. The Brazilian put on a stellar performance from start to finish, and he will enter the rankings at 145lbs.

Although Mitchell was only ranked 13th, Silva thinks he should get the next title shot due to the streak he is on and the exciting fights he puts on. He also knows it’s a fresh matchup for the new champion, Alexander Volkanovski, who has fought and beaten most of the top-10.

Jean Silva shares he wants Volk next: "I think the right thing to do is to go directly to the belt… I believe I have the credentials. I actually believe that between me and Volkanovski, we would have a fantastic fight. I like him very, very much, but I think this would be a… pic.twitter.com/NOa9WzbTYR — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 14, 2025

“I think the right thing to do is to go directly to the belt,” Silva said to Ariel Helwani. “I believe I have the credentials. If this is good for the UFC, I’d like to do it. If not, to have somebody who would bring me as close as possible to this goal… I actually believe that between me and Volkanovski, we would have a fantastic fight. I like him very, very much. But, I think this would be a good fight for me. I could probably go for a knockout in the first or second round.”

Although Jean Silva believes he could get a title shot, he likely will need a win or two. He still will be ranked outside the top-10, so he likely needs another win, but Silva does think a fight against Alexander Volkanovski would be fun.