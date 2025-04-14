Conor McGregor reacts to losing $500,000 bet on Michael Chandler fight at UFC 314
UFC 314 was a bad night for Conor McGregor.
The Irish MMA star wasn’t in action on the card, but he wagered a staggering $500,000 on one of the fights on the bill: a lightweight clash between Paddy Pimblett and Michael Chandler. Specifically, he bet on Chandler winning by KO.
While McGregor bet an exorbitant amount of money, the bet itself was reasonable. Chandler was considered the toughest test of Pimblett’s career to date, and has proven knockout power in both hands — and his feet.
Unfortunately for McGregor, Chandler ultimately had little offer Pimblett, and was out-struck and out-grappled to a third-round TKO loss. It was arguably the worst loss of his UFC career to date.
On Monday, McGregor reacted to Chandler’s loss — and his own failed bet — on X.
He doesn’t seem to be taking it too hard. That’s probably because he’s the richest MMA fighter in history, with a host of successful business, and even a new pop music group.
Conor McGregor claims his ‘head did say Paddy’
Chandler you motherfooker you! Rest up, fair play.
My history with Mike and the odds on him by KO swayed me to take the risk.
My head did say Paddy. He’s improving but with a way to go yet.
Although the division is woeful, it is equal, and equal brings good fights.
So…
“Chandler you motherfooker you,” McGregor wrote. “Rest up, fair play. My history with Mike and the odds on him by KO swayed me to take the risk. My head did say Paddy. He’s improving but with a way to go yet. Although the division is woeful, it is equal, and equal brings good fights.
“So happy days, ya’s’r welcome,” MCGregor added. “Ah well, what’s $500,000 to an M G like me, can you please remind me? More than your purse.
“I’ll get it back I’m sure. In fact, I just did.”
As McGregor stated, he has history with Michael Chandler. The pair were linked to a fight over the last few years, and even coached a season of The Ultimate Fighter against on another. However, when their fight was finally booked for UFC 303 last year, it fell through when the Irishman suffered a toe injury. He hasn’t fought yet. It seems increasingly unlikely that he ever will again.
