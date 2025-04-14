Conor McGregor reacts to losing $500,000 bet on Michael Chandler fight at UFC 314

By BJ Penn Staff - April 14, 2025

UFC 314 was a bad night for Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, Paddy Pimblett, UFC

The Irish MMA star wasn’t in action on the card, but he wagered a staggering $500,000 on one of the fights on the bill: a lightweight clash between Paddy Pimblett and Michael Chandler. Specifically, he bet on Chandler winning by KO.

While McGregor bet an exorbitant amount of money, the bet itself was reasonable. Chandler was considered the toughest test of Pimblett’s career to date, and has proven knockout power in both hands — and his feet.

Unfortunately for McGregor, Chandler ultimately had little offer Pimblett, and was out-struck and out-grappled to a third-round TKO loss. It was arguably the worst loss of his UFC career to date.

On Monday, McGregor reacted to Chandler’s loss — and his own failed bet — on X.

He doesn’t seem to be taking it too hard. That’s probably because he’s the richest MMA fighter in history, with a host of successful business, and even a new pop music group.

Conor McGregor claims his ‘head did say Paddy’

“Chandler you motherfooker you,” McGregor wrote. “Rest up, fair play. My history with Mike and the odds on him by KO swayed me to take the risk. My head did say Paddy. He’s improving but with a way to go yet. Although the division is woeful, it is equal, and equal brings good fights.

“So happy days, ya’s’r welcome,” MCGregor added. “Ah well, what’s $500,000 to an M G like me, can you please remind me? More than your purse.

“I’ll get it back I’m sure. In fact, I just did.”

As McGregor stated, he has history with Michael Chandler. The pair were linked to a fight over the last few years, and even coached a season of The Ultimate Fighter against on another. However, when their fight was finally booked for UFC 303 last year, it fell through when the Irishman suffered a toe injury. He hasn’t fought yet. It seems increasingly unlikely that he ever will again.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Michael Chandler Paddy Pimblett UFC

Related

Ian Machado Garry

Ian Machado Garry shares prediction for UFC Kansas City fight against Carlos Prates

Cole Shelton - April 14, 2025
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes UFC 314
Diego Lopes

Alexander Volkanovski reveals how Diego Lopes surprised him during UFC 314 title fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 14, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski is now a two-time UFC Featherweight Champion, but his win over Diego Lopes wasn’t as easy as it looked at times.

Michael Chandler UFC fight
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler's old rival wonders if beaten UFC 314 fighter has had too many wars

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 14, 2025

An old rival of Michael Chandler is wondering if a slew of MMA wars has finally caught up to “Iron.”

Paddy Pimblett
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping shares interesting prediction for Paddy Pimblett's next opponent post-UFC 314 win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 14, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping has revealed who he thinks will be Paddy Pimblett’s next opponent.

Paddy Pimblett, Colby Covington
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett laughs off Colby Covington confrontation after UFC 314

Harry Kettle - April 14, 2025

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has laughed off the backstage confrontation he had with Colby Covington after UFC 314.

Alexander Volkanovski and Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo issues warning regarding Alexander Volkanovski’s style

Harry Kettle - April 14, 2025
Ilia Topuria, Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett explains why he didn't call out Ilia Topuria after UFC 314 win

Harry Kettle - April 14, 2025

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has explained why he didn’t call out long-time rival Ilia Topuria after his win at UFC 314.

Dominick Reyes
UFC

Dominick Reyes declares he has the “best left in the game” after UFC 314

Harry Kettle - April 14, 2025

UFC star Dominick Reyes believes he has the best left in the game after his victory against Nikita Krylov last weekend.

Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Dana White gives his thoughts on Michael Chandler's future following UFC 314

Harry Kettle - April 14, 2025

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the fighting future of Michael Chandler following his loss at UFC 314.

Joe Rogan UFC
UFC

Joe Rogan reacts to controversial UFC 314 fight stoppage

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 13, 2025

Joe Rogan let his opinion be known on a controversial stoppage during the UFC 314 event.