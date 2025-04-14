Conor McGregor reacts to losing $500,000 bet on Michael Chandler fight at UFC 314

UFC 314 was a bad night for Conor McGregor.

The Irish MMA star wasn’t in action on the card, but he wagered a staggering $500,000 on one of the fights on the bill: a lightweight clash between Paddy Pimblett and Michael Chandler. Specifically, he bet on Chandler winning by KO.

While McGregor bet an exorbitant amount of money, the bet itself was reasonable. Chandler was considered the toughest test of Pimblett’s career to date, and has proven knockout power in both hands — and his feet.

Unfortunately for McGregor, Chandler ultimately had little offer Pimblett, and was out-struck and out-grappled to a third-round TKO loss. It was arguably the worst loss of his UFC career to date.

On Monday, McGregor reacted to Chandler’s loss — and his own failed bet — on X.

He doesn’t seem to be taking it too hard. That’s probably because he’s the richest MMA fighter in history, with a host of successful business, and even a new pop music group.