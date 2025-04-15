Dustin Poirier gives his thoughts on Paddy Pimblett’s next opponent

By Harry Kettle - April 15, 2025

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has given his thoughts on who Paddy Pimblett could face off against next inside the Octagon.

Dustin Poirier Paddy Pimblett

On Saturday night, Paddy Pimblett really arrived in the UFC’s lightweight division. He’s been in the promotion for a good few years now but against Michael Chandler, he proved that he is elite. He was able to get the better of his opponent in pretty much every department, and in the third round, he was able to finish the job with a nasty knee followed by strikes on the ground. You may not like him, but you’ll have a hard time not respecting him after a performance like that.

RELATED: Dustin Poirier gives his thoughts on Michael Chandler vs Paddy Pimblett

The win made a lot of lightweight contenders sit up and take notice of Pimblett, many for the first time. ‘The Baddy’ also wasn’t afraid to call his shot by asking for a fight against several big names, which includes the likes of Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira. Dustin Poirier was there to see it all go down in Miami, as he prepares for his own retirement bout later this year.

In a recent interview following the fight, Poirier provided an interesting name that he believes would be a good next opponent for Pimblett.

Poirier’s view on Pimblett’s future

“He’s legit,” Poirier told MMA Junkie on Monday. “How can I deny him any more? Chandler’s a tough guy. I don’t think Chandler looked great. He had a good first round, got Paddy down, wrist-rode him against the fence, kind of squeaked it out, but he looked flat after that. He looked heavy on his feet. He looked exhausted. Like I said on the desk: Everyone’s odometer has a different mileage where things start to slow down, the wheels start to shake. Maybe that’s his time now, but only he knows that.”

“The guy was a prospect. Now he’s a contender,” Poirier said. “You have to take him for real now. Not that Chandler wasn’t a big fight, but his next fight has to be a really big one. Like a (Mateusz) Gamrot, Arman (Tsarukyan), (Charles) Oliveira – behind the scenes, I’ve got stuff, so I can’t entertain that and I’m only fighting one more time, but for me as a fan, put him in there with Dan Hooker. That would be an incredible fight. That’s a fun fight. The build up is going to be fun. Dan is going to stand and trade with him. Dan has good takedown defense, on the ground. That’s the fight, I think.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with this idea from Dustin Poirier? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dustin Poirier Paddy Pimblett UFC

Related

Colby Covington

Colby Covington issues a warning to Paddy Pimblett following UFC 314 incident

Harry Kettle - April 15, 2025
Alexander Volkanovski
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski’s coach reveals injury suffered early in UFC 314 fight

Harry Kettle - April 15, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski’s coach has revealed that his student suffered an injury early in his fight at UFC 314.

Michael Chandler, Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Michael Chandler breaks silence following defeat to Paddy Pimblett

Harry Kettle - April 15, 2025

Michael Chandler has broken his silence following his defeat at the hands of Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314.

Conor McGregor Mike Perry BKFC
Mike Perry

Mike Perry sends warning to Conor McGregor: 'I'll f**k you up'

BJ Penn Staff - April 14, 2025

Mike Perry wants to make one thing very clear: If Conor McGregor ever picks a fight with him, it will not go well for the Irishman.

Alexander Volkanovski, UFC, Diego Lopes, MMA
Diego Lopes

Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes share classy exchange after UFC 314 fight

BJ Penn Staff - April 14, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes beat the heck out of each other over the weekend, but there is clearly nothing but respect between them.

Patricio Pitbull, UFC, MMA, UFC 314

Patricio Pitbull lays out plans for next fight after failed UFC debut: 'I've got a few names in mind'

BJ Penn Staff - April 14, 2025
Jean Silva
Jean Silva

Jean Silva believes he deserves a title shot after his UFC 314 submission win

Cole Shelton - April 14, 2025

Jean Silva thinks he should get the next title shot against new champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, Paddy Pimblett, UFC
Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor reacts to losing $500,000 bet on Michael Chandler fight at UFC 314

BJ Penn Staff - April 14, 2025

UFC 314 was a bad night for Conor McGregor.

Ian Machado Garry
UFC

Ian Machado Garry shares prediction for UFC Kansas City fight against Carlos Prates

Cole Shelton - April 14, 2025

Ian Machado Garry is confident he will be able to beat Carlos Prates in the main event of UFC Kansas City.

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes UFC 314
Diego Lopes

Alexander Volkanovski reveals how Diego Lopes surprised him during UFC 314 title fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 14, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski is now a two-time UFC Featherweight Champion, but his win over Diego Lopes wasn’t as easy as it looked at times.