Dustin Poirier gives his thoughts on Paddy Pimblett’s next opponent

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has given his thoughts on who Paddy Pimblett could face off against next inside the Octagon.

On Saturday night, Paddy Pimblett really arrived in the UFC’s lightweight division. He’s been in the promotion for a good few years now but against Michael Chandler, he proved that he is elite. He was able to get the better of his opponent in pretty much every department, and in the third round, he was able to finish the job with a nasty knee followed by strikes on the ground. You may not like him, but you’ll have a hard time not respecting him after a performance like that.

The win made a lot of lightweight contenders sit up and take notice of Pimblett, many for the first time. ‘The Baddy’ also wasn’t afraid to call his shot by asking for a fight against several big names, which includes the likes of Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira. Dustin Poirier was there to see it all go down in Miami, as he prepares for his own retirement bout later this year.

In a recent interview following the fight, Poirier provided an interesting name that he believes would be a good next opponent for Pimblett.