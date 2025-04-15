Alexander Volkanovski’s coach reveals injury suffered early in UFC 314 fight

Alexander Volkanovski’s coach has revealed that his student suffered an injury early in his fight at UFC 314.

In the main event of UFC 314, Alexander Volkanovski returned to his former glories. In what proved to be an incredibly entertaining fight, ‘The Great’ went to war with Diego Lopes for the UFC featherweight championship. While Lopes had his moments, it was the Australian who managed to get over the line and get his hand raised in victory. For his fans and the MMA community as a whole, it was quite the moment.

Of course, he had to face some adversity along the way, as you’d expect. We’ve seen Volkanovski go through turbulent times before and this was no different, with at least two occasions during the fight where it looked like he was pretty compromised. Despite that, he maintained his focus, and he stuck to his goal – reclaiming the belt when very few people believed that he could.

Now, as per his coach Joe Lopez, Volkanovski may have been dealing with something else in the bout.