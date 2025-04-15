Alexander Volkanovski’s coach reveals injury suffered early in UFC 314 fight

By Harry Kettle - April 15, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski’s coach has revealed that his student suffered an injury early in his fight at UFC 314.

Alexander Volkanovski

In the main event of UFC 314, Alexander Volkanovski returned to his former glories. In what proved to be an incredibly entertaining fight, ‘The Great’ went to war with Diego Lopes for the UFC featherweight championship. While Lopes had his moments, it was the Australian who managed to get over the line and get his hand raised in victory. For his fans and the MMA community as a whole, it was quite the moment.

RELATED: Henry Cejudo issues warning regarding Alexander Volkanovski’s style

Of course, he had to face some adversity along the way, as you’d expect. We’ve seen Volkanovski go through turbulent times before and this was no different, with at least two occasions during the fight where it looked like he was pretty compromised. Despite that, he maintained his focus, and he stuck to his goal – reclaiming the belt when very few people believed that he could.

Now, as per his coach Joe Lopez, Volkanovski may have been dealing with something else in the bout.

Volkanovski’s coach reveals injury

“He might have broke his hand,” Lopez said of Volkanovski. “We’ve still got to get that X-ray. So he did hurt his hand. It was earlier in the fight, I think. Alex didn’t say anything afterwards, it was just at the end, he was just saying, ‘Look, I think I busted my hand.’ I can’t remember which round.

“He’s got a bit of a sore foot and just the bumps and bruises after having a five-round war with a warrior. You’re going to be sore.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Hopefully this isn’t a problem that keeps him out for too long.

What do you want to see next for Alexander Volkanovski now that he’s champion again? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski UFC

Related

Michael Chandler, Paddy Pimblett

Michael Chandler breaks silence following defeat to Paddy Pimblett

Harry Kettle - April 15, 2025
Conor McGregor Mike Perry BKFC
Mike Perry

Mike Perry sends warning to Conor McGregor: 'I'll f**k you up'

BJ Penn Staff - April 14, 2025

Mike Perry wants to make one thing very clear: If Conor McGregor ever picks a fight with him, it will not go well for the Irishman.

Alexander Volkanovski, UFC, Diego Lopes, MMA
Diego Lopes

Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes share classy exchange after UFC 314 fight

BJ Penn Staff - April 14, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes beat the heck out of each other over the weekend, but there is clearly nothing but respect between them.

Patricio Pitbull, UFC, MMA, UFC 314
UFC

Patricio Pitbull lays out plans for next fight after failed UFC debut: 'I've got a few names in mind'

BJ Penn Staff - April 14, 2025

Patricio Pitbull came up short in his UFC debut, but he’s already looking to the future.

Jean Silva
Jean Silva

Jean Silva believes he deserves a title shot after his UFC 314 submission win

Cole Shelton - April 14, 2025

Jean Silva thinks he should get the next title shot against new champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, Paddy Pimblett, UFC

Conor McGregor reacts to losing $500,000 bet on Michael Chandler fight at UFC 314

BJ Penn Staff - April 14, 2025
Ian Machado Garry
UFC

Ian Machado Garry shares prediction for UFC Kansas City fight against Carlos Prates

Cole Shelton - April 14, 2025

Ian Machado Garry is confident he will be able to beat Carlos Prates in the main event of UFC Kansas City.

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes UFC 314
Diego Lopes

Alexander Volkanovski reveals how Diego Lopes surprised him during UFC 314 title fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 14, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski is now a two-time UFC Featherweight Champion, but his win over Diego Lopes wasn’t as easy as it looked at times.

Michael Chandler UFC fight
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler's old rival wonders if beaten UFC 314 fighter has had too many wars

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 14, 2025

An old rival of Michael Chandler is wondering if a slew of MMA wars has finally caught up to “Iron.”

Paddy Pimblett
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping shares interesting prediction for Paddy Pimblett's next opponent post-UFC 314 win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 14, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping has revealed who he thinks will be Paddy Pimblett’s next opponent.