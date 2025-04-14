Patricio Pitbull lays out plans for next fight after failed UFC debut: ‘I’ve got a few names in mind’

Patricio Pitbull came up short in his UFC debut, but he’s already looking to the future.

Pitbull is considered one of the greatest fighters in Bellator history — perhaps the best outright. He is a former champion at both lightweight and featherweight. As such, his debut with the UFC was a source of much anticipation.

That debut finally came at UFC 314 last Saturday in Miami, when he took on Yair Rodriguez. While the Brazilian Bellator legend was not without his moments in the fight, he ultimately lost a unanimous decision.

It was a tough setback for him, particularly given that he’s already 37 years old, but he seems to be taking it well. In fact, he already has an idea for his next fight.

Speaking on X shortly after his loss to Rodriguez, Pitbull laid out plans to fight again during the UFC’s annual International Fight Week bonanza this July in Las Vegas.

“Thank you UFC for everything,” Freire wrote (via MMA Mania). “I felt very welcomed, great treatment from all the staff towards me, my team, and my family. I heard International Fight Week is amazing and the card is still open, I’ve got a few names in mind. Who would you guys like to see me fight next?”

In another post, Pitbull gave Rodriguez props for the victory. Interestingly, he also suggested he will see the Mexican again, which implies he thinks they’ll fight again.

“Congratulations to Yair Rodriguez, we’ll see each other again,” Pitbull said. “I’m injury free and ready to go at any time, UFC. Thank you to all the fans, I’ll make you all proud, you can count on that.”

It seems unlikely that Patricio Pitbull and Yair Rodriguez will ever run it back, but the Brazilian certainly has options in the the UFC featherweight top-15. Time will tell who he’s matched up with next.