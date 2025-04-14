Mike Perry sends warning to Conor McGregor: ‘I’ll f**k you up’

By BJ Penn Staff - April 14, 2025

Mike Perry wants to make one thing very clear: If Conor McGregor ever picks a fight with him, it will not go well for the Irishman.

Conor McGregor Mike Perry BKFC

Perry, a UFC veteran, is now the biggest star on the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) roster. He was won all five fights with the promotion, including victories over former UFC champs and title challengers in Luke Rockhold, Eddie Alvarez, and Thiago Alves. He also holds the promotion’s ‘King of Violence’ belt.

McGregor, on the other hand, remains part of the UFC roster. However, he recently bought in to become a part owner of BKFC, and has been a mainstay at the promotion’s events of late — even those overseas.

While Perry and McGregor seemed to share a degree of respect in the past, that seems to have changed. After Perry lost a boxing match to Jake Paul last year, McGregor claimed he wanted to release the American from the BKFC roster — though he obviously doesn’t have the power to do so.

That clearly ruffled Perry’s feathers, and he clearly hasn’t forgotten.

Mike Perry talks Conor McGregor

In a recent interview with The Schmo, “Platinum” Perry got to talking about his impact in BKFC, and snuck in a shot at McGregor. In fact, it was more of a warning.

“It’s crazy,” Perry said, referencing the difficult he’s had booking his next BKFC fight. “It’s 5-0 in bare knuckle as the ‘King of Violence’ in bare knuckle, guys really don’t want to jump at what I got because they have to face me to get it… The only guys that are even saying anything are the losers in bare knuckle and not getting anything to face anyone anyways ’cause no one knows who the f*** you are or who the f*** you fought.”

“I mean, Conor McGregor is getting all this attention for just talking about bare knuckle,” Perry added. “He’s never even faced anyone, I’m 5-0 in there.

“No hate to him, man, he’s a good promoter. If that’s what he wants to do, you know, it’s all a lie out here… But, y’all know for a fact that you can’t come and see me in real life to my face and try me, or I’ll f*** you up, b****.”

Do you think Conor McGregor and Mike Perry will end up settling their differences in the ring?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Conor McGregor Mike Perry

