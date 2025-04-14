Mike Perry sends warning to Conor McGregor: ‘I’ll f**k you up’

Mike Perry wants to make one thing very clear: If Conor McGregor ever picks a fight with him, it will not go well for the Irishman.

Perry, a UFC veteran, is now the biggest star on the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) roster. He was won all five fights with the promotion, including victories over former UFC champs and title challengers in Luke Rockhold, Eddie Alvarez, and Thiago Alves. He also holds the promotion’s ‘King of Violence’ belt.

McGregor, on the other hand, remains part of the UFC roster. However, he recently bought in to become a part owner of BKFC, and has been a mainstay at the promotion’s events of late — even those overseas.

While Perry and McGregor seemed to share a degree of respect in the past, that seems to have changed. After Perry lost a boxing match to Jake Paul last year, McGregor claimed he wanted to release the American from the BKFC roster — though he obviously doesn’t have the power to do so.

That clearly ruffled Perry’s feathers, and he clearly hasn’t forgotten.