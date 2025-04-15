Michael Chandler breaks silence following defeat to Paddy Pimblett
Michael Chandler has broken his silence following his defeat at the hands of Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314.
Last weekend, Michael Chandler fell short in his collision with Paddy Pimblett. In fact, it wound up being a pretty one-sided fight. The former Bellator champion was never really in the fight and in the third round, he was beaten and battered to the point where his rival eventually finished him. Now, the big question is this: what’s next?
Michael Chandler is the kind of guy who can put on a fun fight with just about anyone. With that being said, as he prepares to turn 39 years of age, you have to wonder how much longer he can continue to compete at the elite level in the UFC.
Now, Chandler has provided an update for his fans via social media.
Never out of the fight. This picture sums it all up. As long as I’ve got these heartbeats and hands to hold, I’ve already won. pic.twitter.com/q7F1gB4KhD
— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 14, 2025
Chandler’s defiant message
“Never out of the fight. This picture sums it all up. As long as I’ve got these heartbeats and hands to hold, I’ve already won.”
For Chandler, the next step he chooses will be a really important one. He has the ability necessary to knock out anyone in the division, as we know. Alas, there are definitely some things that need to be changed if he wants to maintain his standing as someone the UFC goes back to for big time fights.
Hopefully, we get to see the very best of him in his next outing.
What do you believe should be next for Michael Chandler in his mixed martial arts career? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
