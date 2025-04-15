Michael Chandler breaks silence following defeat to Paddy Pimblett

Michael Chandler has broken his silence following his defeat at the hands of Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314.

Last weekend, Michael Chandler fell short in his collision with Paddy Pimblett. In fact, it wound up being a pretty one-sided fight. The former Bellator champion was never really in the fight and in the third round, he was beaten and battered to the point where his rival eventually finished him. Now, the big question is this: what’s next?

RELATED: Paddy Pimblett thinks Michael Chandler may have fouled him intentionally at UFC 314

Michael Chandler is the kind of guy who can put on a fun fight with just about anyone. With that being said, as he prepares to turn 39 years of age, you have to wonder how much longer he can continue to compete at the elite level in the UFC.

Now, Chandler has provided an update for his fans via social media.