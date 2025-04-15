Michael Chandler breaks silence following defeat to Paddy Pimblett

By Harry Kettle - April 15, 2025

Michael Chandler has broken his silence following his defeat at the hands of Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314.

Michael Chandler, Paddy Pimblett

Last weekend, Michael Chandler fell short in his collision with Paddy Pimblett. In fact, it wound up being a pretty one-sided fight. The former Bellator champion was never really in the fight and in the third round, he was beaten and battered to the point where his rival eventually finished him. Now, the big question is this: what’s next?

RELATED: Paddy Pimblett thinks Michael Chandler may have fouled him intentionally at UFC 314

Michael Chandler is the kind of guy who can put on a fun fight with just about anyone. With that being said, as he prepares to turn 39 years of age, you have to wonder how much longer he can continue to compete at the elite level in the UFC.

Now, Chandler has provided an update for his fans via social media.

 

Chandler’s defiant message

“Never out of the fight. This picture sums it all up. As long as I’ve got these heartbeats and hands to hold, I’ve already won.”

For Chandler, the next step he chooses will be a really important one. He has the ability necessary to knock out anyone in the division, as we know. Alas, there are definitely some things that need to be changed if he wants to maintain his standing as someone the UFC goes back to for big time fights.

Hopefully, we get to see the very best of him in his next outing.

What do you believe should be next for Michael Chandler in his mixed martial arts career? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Michael Chandler Paddy Pimblett UFC

Related

Conor McGregor Mike Perry BKFC

Mike Perry sends warning to Conor McGregor: 'I'll f**k you up'

BJ Penn Staff - April 14, 2025
Alexander Volkanovski, UFC, Diego Lopes, MMA
Diego Lopes

Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes share classy exchange after UFC 314 fight

BJ Penn Staff - April 14, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes beat the heck out of each other over the weekend, but there is clearly nothing but respect between them.

Patricio Pitbull, UFC, MMA, UFC 314
UFC

Patricio Pitbull lays out plans for next fight after failed UFC debut: 'I've got a few names in mind'

BJ Penn Staff - April 14, 2025

Patricio Pitbull came up short in his UFC debut, but he’s already looking to the future.

Jean Silva
Jean Silva

Jean Silva believes he deserves a title shot after his UFC 314 submission win

Cole Shelton - April 14, 2025

Jean Silva thinks he should get the next title shot against new champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, Paddy Pimblett, UFC
Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor reacts to losing $500,000 bet on Michael Chandler fight at UFC 314

BJ Penn Staff - April 14, 2025

UFC 314 was a bad night for Conor McGregor.

Ian Machado Garry

Ian Machado Garry shares prediction for UFC Kansas City fight against Carlos Prates

Cole Shelton - April 14, 2025
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes UFC 314
Diego Lopes

Alexander Volkanovski reveals how Diego Lopes surprised him during UFC 314 title fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 14, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski is now a two-time UFC Featherweight Champion, but his win over Diego Lopes wasn’t as easy as it looked at times.

Michael Chandler UFC fight
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler's old rival wonders if beaten UFC 314 fighter has had too many wars

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 14, 2025

An old rival of Michael Chandler is wondering if a slew of MMA wars has finally caught up to “Iron.”

Paddy Pimblett
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping shares interesting prediction for Paddy Pimblett's next opponent post-UFC 314 win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 14, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping has revealed who he thinks will be Paddy Pimblett’s next opponent.

Paddy Pimblett, Colby Covington
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett laughs off Colby Covington confrontation after UFC 314

Harry Kettle - April 14, 2025

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has laughed off the backstage confrontation he had with Colby Covington after UFC 314.