What’s next for the stars of UFC 314?

By Cole Shelton - April 15, 2025

The UFC was in Miami, Florida, for a stacked UFC 314 card on Saturday. The main event saw the vacant featherweight title up for grabs as Alexander Volkanovski took on Diego Lopes.

UFC 314 also saw Paddy Pimblett taking on Michael Chandler in a five-round co-main event fight at lightweight.

Ultimately, it was Volkanovski who reclaimed his featherweight belt with a decision win over Lopes. Pimblett, meanwhile, dominated Chandler en route to a third-round TKO. Following UFC 314, here is what I think should be next for the stars of the event.

Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski had a lot of questions to answer at UFC 314, mostly about his chin after back-to-back knockout losses. Volkanovski proved some doubters wrong as he took some good shots and fought smartly en route to a clear-cut decision win.

Following the win at UFC 314, Volkanovski’s first title defense should be against Movsar Evloev. Evloev deserves a crack at the belt, and they can fight in late summer or the fall in what would be a tough first title defense for Volkanovski.

Diego Lopes

Diego Lopes had a chance to become the featherweight champ. Lopes had some moments in the fight, but the experience of Volkanovski proved to be the difference as the Brazilian suffered a decision loss.

Following the loss at UFC 314, Lopes remains right near the title and will likely only need another win or two to get another title shot. After UFC 314, the next fight is clear, and that should be against Yair Rodriguez, who beat Patricio Pitbull on the card. Rodriguez and Lopes have a feud, and it’s a perfect co-main event for Noche UFC in September.

Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett and Joe Rogan UFC 314

(via Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Paddy Pimblett picked up the biggest win of his career on Saturday as he dominated Michael Chandler en route to a stoppage win at UFC 314. Pimblett looked good on the feet and was also able to outgrapple Chandler as he showed off all his skills to get the win.

With the stoppage win, Pimblett is now likely a win or two away from a title shot and should get a top-five opponent. If Islam Makhachev faces Ili Topuria next, as many hope, Pimblett should fight Justin Gaethje in a No. 1 contender fight with the winner of the title fight.

Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler suffered a stoppage loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314, and his future in the division is very murky.

Chandler is now 23-10 and is on a three-fight losing streak and is 2-5 in the UFC. However, Chandler is in exciting fights and will get another fight. Chandler will need a step-down in completion, and one fight that could make sense is to face Renato Moicano, who’s coming off a loss to Makhachev.

Chandler vs Moicano can be a Fight Night main event or a featured fight on a main card of a pay-per-view, which should be an all-action fight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski Diego Lopes Michael Chandler Paddy Pimblett UFC

Related

Dustin Poirier Paddy Pimblett

Dustin Poirier gives his thoughts on Paddy Pimblett’s next opponent

Harry Kettle - April 15, 2025
Colby Covington
Paddy Pimblett

Colby Covington issues a warning to Paddy Pimblett following UFC 314 incident

Harry Kettle - April 15, 2025

Colby Covington has issued a warning to Paddy Pimblett following their backstage altercation following UFC 314 last weekend.

Alexander Volkanovski
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski’s coach reveals injury suffered early in UFC 314 fight

Harry Kettle - April 15, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski’s coach has revealed that his student suffered an injury early in his fight at UFC 314.

Michael Chandler, Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Michael Chandler breaks silence following defeat to Paddy Pimblett

Harry Kettle - April 15, 2025

Michael Chandler has broken his silence following his defeat at the hands of Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314.

Conor McGregor Mike Perry BKFC
Mike Perry

Mike Perry sends warning to Conor McGregor: 'I'll f**k you up'

BJ Penn Staff - April 14, 2025

Mike Perry wants to make one thing very clear: If Conor McGregor ever picks a fight with him, it will not go well for the Irishman.

Alexander Volkanovski, UFC, Diego Lopes, MMA

Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes share classy exchange after UFC 314 fight

BJ Penn Staff - April 14, 2025
Patricio Pitbull, UFC, MMA, UFC 314
UFC

Patricio Pitbull lays out plans for next fight after failed UFC debut: 'I've got a few names in mind'

BJ Penn Staff - April 14, 2025

Patricio Pitbull came up short in his UFC debut, but he’s already looking to the future.

Jean Silva
Jean Silva

Jean Silva believes he deserves a title shot after his UFC 314 submission win

Cole Shelton - April 14, 2025

Jean Silva thinks he should get the next title shot against new champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, Paddy Pimblett, UFC
Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor reacts to losing $500,000 bet on Michael Chandler fight at UFC 314

BJ Penn Staff - April 14, 2025

UFC 314 was a bad night for Conor McGregor.

Ian Machado Garry
UFC

Ian Machado Garry shares prediction for UFC Kansas City fight against Carlos Prates

Cole Shelton - April 14, 2025

Ian Machado Garry is confident he will be able to beat Carlos Prates in the main event of UFC Kansas City.