What’s next for the stars of UFC 314?

The UFC was in Miami, Florida, for a stacked UFC 314 card on Saturday. The main event saw the vacant featherweight title up for grabs as Alexander Volkanovski took on Diego Lopes.

UFC 314 also saw Paddy Pimblett taking on Michael Chandler in a five-round co-main event fight at lightweight.

Ultimately, it was Volkanovski who reclaimed his featherweight belt with a decision win over Lopes. Pimblett, meanwhile, dominated Chandler en route to a third-round TKO. Following UFC 314, here is what I think should be next for the stars of the event.