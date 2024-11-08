Dricus du Plessis confident he can KO Alex Pereira after watching Khalil Rountree find success at UFC 307: “I am going to catch you eventually”

du Plessis backs himself against Pereira

“If I’m talking about just the stand up exchanges, I’m not fighting a kickboxing fight,” du Plessis told Submission Radio. “I’m fighting an MMA fight, and a kickboxing fight, you need to be able to land combos. You need to land massive punches the whole time. Get a guy rocked, you get an eight-count – you have all those variables. Where in MMA, I don’t care who you are: If I catch you clean with those small gloves, you’re going to go down, and I am going to catch you eventually.

“Now, I said it with Izzy. He said I’m too slow. I wouldn’t be able to catch him. Well, yeah. Like, I made a post yesterday saying maybe it’s not pretty, but damn, it’s effective because I will catch you eventually, and then it’s a whole different story because I’m not engaging in a kickboxing fight. I’m punching, and I’m kicking, but it’s not a kickboxing fight. It’s an MMA fight, and when I put those together, it’s a different fight.”

“I honestly believe that with a guy like Alex Pereira, he has power,” du Plessis said. “I have a lot of power, too. Yes, he has crisp striking. His striking is incredible. That’s why he has the kickboxing resume he has. But we saw with the Khalil Rountree fight – we saw a lot of things. Khalil had success in those first two rounds. He really did.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

