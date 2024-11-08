Dricus du Plessis confident he can KO Alex Pereira after watching Khalil Rountree find success at UFC 307: “I am going to catch you eventually”
Dricus du Plessis believes he is capable of knocking out Alex Pereira after watching the latter’s victory over Khalil Rountree Jr.
Right now, Dricus du Plessis is one of the most interesting fighters in mixed martial arts. He’s the UFC middleweight champion and he has wins over Robert Whittaker, Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya.
With a resume like that, it’s hard not to respect him. In addition to that, du Plessis has also made it clear that he’d be interested in pursuing a second world title at light heavyweight.
If he did, he’d likely have to face Alex Pereira. In a recent interview, DDP spoke about why he fancies his chances in that contest.
du Plessis backs himself against Pereira
“If I’m talking about just the stand up exchanges, I’m not fighting a kickboxing fight,” du Plessis told Submission Radio. “I’m fighting an MMA fight, and a kickboxing fight, you need to be able to land combos. You need to land massive punches the whole time. Get a guy rocked, you get an eight-count – you have all those variables. Where in MMA, I don’t care who you are: If I catch you clean with those small gloves, you’re going to go down, and I am going to catch you eventually.
“Now, I said it with Izzy. He said I’m too slow. I wouldn’t be able to catch him. Well, yeah. Like, I made a post yesterday saying maybe it’s not pretty, but damn, it’s effective because I will catch you eventually, and then it’s a whole different story because I’m not engaging in a kickboxing fight. I’m punching, and I’m kicking, but it’s not a kickboxing fight. It’s an MMA fight, and when I put those together, it’s a different fight.”
“I honestly believe that with a guy like Alex Pereira, he has power,” du Plessis said. “I have a lot of power, too. Yes, he has crisp striking. His striking is incredible. That’s why he has the kickboxing resume he has. But we saw with the Khalil Rountree fight – we saw a lot of things. Khalil had success in those first two rounds. He really did.”
