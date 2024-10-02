Israel Adesanya says he wants to fight one more time before the end of the year: “Just fight for fighting’s sake”

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya wants to fight once more prior to the end of the calendar year.

Earlier this year, Israel Adesanya failed in his attempt to reclaim the UFC middleweight championship. He fought well against Dricus du Plessis but ultimately, he came up short in a submission defeat to the South African champ.

Now, many have been left to wonder what’s next for him. It doesn’t appear as if the 35-year-old has any interest in walking away from the sport right now and instead, he hopes to continue battling on with the aim of winning the belt again.

During a recent interview, he revealed that we could see him again in the next couple of months.