Israel Adesanya says he wants to fight one more time before the end of the year: “Just fight for fighting’s sake”

By Harry Kettle - October 2, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya wants to fight once more prior to the end of the calendar year.

Israel Adesanya and Eugene Bareman

Earlier this year, Israel Adesanya failed in his attempt to reclaim the UFC middleweight championship. He fought well against Dricus du Plessis but ultimately, he came up short in a submission defeat to the South African champ.

RELATED: Referee Marc Goddard says he cried after officiating Israel Adesanya vs. Kelvin Gastelum: “The darkest depths of their souls”

Now, many have been left to wonder what’s next for him. It doesn’t appear as if the 35-year-old has any interest in walking away from the sport right now and instead, he hopes to continue battling on with the aim of winning the belt again.

During a recent interview, he revealed that we could see him again in the next couple of months.

Adesanya’s hope

“(A rematch with Du Plessis) will come later on,” Adesanya said. “Right now, after I just fought him, I don’t think it’s going to be immediately. I’d rather just fight, not really for the belt, just fight for fighting’s sake. … Even though I don’t have the belt, they still have got my name in their mouth. I’m still Israel Adesanya. For me, I’ll let them call me out or whatever. At the moment, I want to fight one more time before the end of this year or early next year. I don’t know yet.

“I’m just training, building up where we left off. I’ll get the call at some point with a few options. I think Dana will hit me up at some point. (Sean Strickland) is going to fight Du Plessis first. I think he’s next. So even see how that plays out, see how the Rob-Khamzat fight plays out, and there are some other young guys on the come up. So yeah, we’ll see.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Who should he face next? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

