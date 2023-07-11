Israel Adesanya opens as a sizeable betting favorite ahead of potential title defense against Dricus Du Plessis

Opening Odds:

Israel Adesanya -330

Dricus Du Plessis +275

RELATED: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Jared Cannonier? UFC middleweight Brendan Allen pleads the fifth.

At the current odds, you would need to bet $330 to win $100 if you like Israel Adesanya to get the win. If you like Dricus Du Plessis to pull off the upset, a $100 bet would net you $275 if the South African wins. As well, at these odds, the oddsmakers are implying that Adesanya has a 76.7% chance of winning this scrap.

Israel Adesanya (24-2) reclaimed his middleweight title last time out as he scored a KO win over Alex Pereira back in April at UFC 287. Prior to that, ‘The Last Stylebender’ suffered a fifth-round TKO loss to Pereira to lose his middleweight title. In the UFC, Adesanya is 13-2 and holds notable wins over Robert Whittaker, twice, Jared Cannonier, Marvin Vettori, twice, Paulo Costa, and Yoel Romero among others.

Dricus Du Plessis (20-2) is a perfect 6-0 and coming off a TKO win over Whittaker at UFC 290. Prior to that, the South African beat Derek Brunson back in March by second-round TKO after defeating Darren Till by third-round submission last December. Du Plessis is also the former KSW welterweight and middleweight champ and holds notable wins over Brad Tavares and Roberto Soldic.