Israel Adesanya opens as a sizeable betting favorite ahead of potential title defense against Dricus Du Plessis

Israel Adesanya has opened as the betting favorite to beat Dricus Du Plessis.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis

At UFC 290, Du Plessis was fighting Robert Whittaker in a title-eliminator bout as the winner would go on to face Adesanya, likely in September in Australia. Whittaker entered the fight as the betting favorite and many expected him to win, but it was Du Plessis who won by second-round TKO to secure a title shot.

After the win, Israel Adesanya entered the cage and had a faceoff with Dricus Du Plessis including some trash talk. Now, with that fight likely next, oddsmakers have released opening odds for the fight.

Opening Odds:

Israel Adesanya -330
Dricus Du Plessis +275

RELATED: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Jared Cannonier? UFC middleweight Brendan Allen pleads the fifth.

At the current odds, you would need to bet $330 to win $100 if you like Israel Adesanya to get the win. If you like Dricus Du Plessis to pull off the upset, a $100 bet would net you $275 if the South African wins. As well, at these odds, the oddsmakers are implying that Adesanya has a 76.7% chance of winning this scrap.

Israel Adesanya (24-2) reclaimed his middleweight title last time out as he scored a KO win over Alex Pereira back in April at UFC 287. Prior to that, ‘The Last Stylebender’ suffered a fifth-round TKO loss to Pereira to lose his middleweight title. In the UFC, Adesanya is 13-2 and holds notable wins over Robert Whittaker, twice, Jared Cannonier, Marvin Vettori, twice, Paulo Costa, and Yoel Romero among others.

Dricus Du Plessis (20-2) is a perfect 6-0 and coming off a TKO win over Whittaker at UFC 290. Prior to that, the South African beat Derek Brunson back in March by second-round TKO after defeating Darren Till by third-round submission last December. Du Plessis is also the former KSW welterweight and middleweight champ and holds notable wins over Brad Tavares and Roberto Soldic.

Dricus du Plessis Israel Adesanya UFC

