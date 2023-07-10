Michael Chandler defends Conor McGregor’s coaching on TUF 31: “Conor’s getting a little bit of a raw deal”

By Cole Shelton - July 10, 2023

Michael Chandler thinks Conor McGregor is getting a raw deal on TUF 31.

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor

Chandler and McGregor are serving as the coaches of the show and so far, Team Chandler is a perfect 6-0 in the fights. As well, on the show, McGregor isn’t seen at weigh-ins and some contestants on the show have said he isn’t always there for training. However, Michael Chandler says that is not true, as it was only weigh-ins that Conor McGregor never attended.

Conor McGregor is getting ‘a raw deal’

“What Conor said on the show, they are filtering this thing about the weigh-ins. Yeah, he didn’t show up to the weigh-ins, that could send a message to your team that, hey I wasn’t there for the weigh-ins, I wasn’t there for this,” Michael Chandler said on TMZ Sports about Conor McGregor. “But, ultimately, he was there in the training sessions, they are showing him a lot of him training with his guys. I think they definitely could be filtering it a little more. Obviously, I love my guys, I showed up, my attention to detail, my love that I had for each of these guys and their future. I think it was immensely more than Conor.

“I know I was there, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t there for his guys. He was in every training session, he was training with his guys. It is reality TV, it can be cut any way they want,” Michael Chandler continued about McGregor. “I think Conor’s getting a little bit of a raw deal when it comes to how much he was there or wasn’t there (with his team). Showing up for the weigh-ins isn’t that big of a deal and they kept asking me about it so obviously I kept talking about it. I don’t think the results would be any different, to be honest with you.”

Ultimately, coaching doesn’t play a huge role in TUF as neither coach can really change the fighter in that short of a time. With that, Michael Chandler thinks if the coaches were reversed, the veteran team would still be winning.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Michael Chandler UFC

