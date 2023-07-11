What’s next for the stars of UFC 290?

The annual International Fight Week card took place on Saturday night in Las Vegas and UFC 290 did not disappoint.

In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski was defending his featherweight title against the interim champ, Yair Rodriguez. The co-main event saw Brandon Moreno looking to defend his flyweight title against Alexandre Pantoja in their third meeting.

Ultimately, it was Volkanovski who won by third-round TKO as he used his wrestling to dominate the fight. In the co-main event of UFC 290, Pantoja became the new flyweight champ with a split-decision victory over Moreno. Now, here is what I think should be next for the four fighters involved in the title fights at UFC 290.