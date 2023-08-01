Israel Adesanya claims “scared” Dricus Du Plessis “doesn’t want to fight him: “He’s a b*tch”

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has suggested that Dricus du Plessis doesn’t want to fight him.

Ever since their confrontation at UFC 290, fight fans have been waiting for news on Israel Adesanya vs Dricus du Plessis. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem as if the South African star will be ready in time for their proposed UFC 293 showdown in Australia.

Many questions have since been raised regarding what Adesanya’s status is for that card. Either way, it doesn’t look like we’re going to get this bout right now.

As you can imagine, given their beef, ‘Stylebender’ isn’t happy about this. During a recent podcast appearance, he made sure to let the world know how he feels.

“Now he doesn’t want wanna fight,” Adesanya said. “Even after [UFC 290], he’s like ‘Oh bro, all you had to do was put some gloves on, we could have got it on right there.’ B***h a**, f*** you wouldn’t have. ‘Cause guess what, he didn’t want it…People were like ‘Oh, he’s so classy walking away. He’s so [classy].’ I’m like ‘Bro, he didn’t even walk away. He felt me.” He didn’t wanna feel me.”