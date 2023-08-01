Israel Adesanya claims “scared” Dricus Du Plessis “doesn’t want to fight him: “He’s a b*tch”

By Harry Kettle - August 1, 2023
UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has suggested that Dricus du Plessis doesn’t want to fight him.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis

Ever since their confrontation at UFC 290, fight fans have been waiting for news on Israel Adesanya vs Dricus du Plessis. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem as if the South African star will be ready in time for their proposed UFC 293 showdown in Australia.

Many questions have since been raised regarding what Adesanya’s status is for that card. Either way, it doesn’t look like we’re going to get this bout right now.

RELATED: ISRAEL ADESANYA CLAIMS HE IS NOW FIGHTING SEAN STRICKLAND AT UFC 293 AS DRICUS DU PLESSIS WON’T ACCEPT

As you can imagine, given their beef, ‘Stylebender’ isn’t happy about this. During a recent podcast appearance, he made sure to let the world know how he feels.

“Now he doesn’t want wanna fight,” Adesanya said. “Even after [UFC 290], he’s like ‘Oh bro, all you had to do was put some gloves on, we could have got it on right there.’ B***h a**, f*** you wouldn’t have. ‘Cause guess what, he didn’t want it…People were like ‘Oh, he’s so classy walking away. He’s so [classy].’ I’m like ‘Bro, he didn’t even walk away. He felt me.” He didn’t wanna feel me.”

Adesanya shoots for the stars

“He’s not a scared man, he’s a tough dude. He’s very crafty, and he’s got a good team behind him. Smart team. I don’t think he’s a scared man, but I’ll tell you he’s scared of me. You know when you look in someone’s eyes, you just know straight away. He didn’t call me to the cage, I stepped in the cage myself. I didn’t even see him call me…I stepped into the cage because I made this s*** happen. This motherf***er – I hope, I really was hoping he’d f***ing step up. But he’s a b***h, and I’ll tell you right now. Keep training. Keep training. I’ve got something for you’re a**, so keep training.”

Quotes via MMA News

Will this fight take place this year? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Dricus du Plessis Israel Adesanya UFC

