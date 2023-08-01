Miranda Maverick explains how she used Priscila Cachoeira’s dirty antics as motivation in win at UFC 291: “It made me go in there that much angrier every round”

Miranda Maverick has explained how she used Priscila Cachoeira’s ‘dirty’ antics as motivation during her win at UFC 291.

Last Saturday night at UFC 291, Miranda Maverick got back to winning ways. She was able to submit Priscila Cachoeira via armbar in the third round of their encounter, reminding the masses why she’s such a highly-touted prospect.

It hasn’t been an easy journey for Maverick by any stretch but at the age of 26, she’s got a long road ahead of her in mixed martial arts. With a win like this, the expectation is that she’ll be able to further climb the rankings in her pursuit of gold.

As it turns out, though, she may have had to overcome even more adversity during the contest in question.

“To be honest, Cachoeira is a fairly simplistic opponent as far as what I had to watch out for. I knew she was a heavy hitter, knew that she had good hands and knew that she could be a bully in the cage. I went in there cautious knowing that she’s also had some times that were questionable in fights – protect my eyes, protect everything. Her hands got stuck where they shouldn’t have multiple times, which was kind of frustrating. I mean, at some point, you’ve got to say it’s a point. She stuck her fingers up straight the entire fight, pretty much, and there was no chance that she was just trying to push me off – there was no flat hands.