Miranda Maverick explains how she used Priscila Cachoeira’s dirty antics as motivation in win at UFC 291: “It made me go in there that much angrier every round”

By Harry Kettle - August 1, 2023
Miranda Maverick has explained how she used Priscila Cachoeira’s ‘dirty’ antics as motivation during her win at UFC 291.

Miranda Maverick

Last Saturday night at UFC 291, Miranda Maverick got back to winning ways. She was able to submit Priscila Cachoeira via armbar in the third round of their encounter, reminding the masses why she’s such a highly-touted prospect.

It hasn’t been an easy journey for Maverick by any stretch but at the age of 26, she’s got a long road ahead of her in mixed martial arts. With a win like this, the expectation is that she’ll be able to further climb the rankings in her pursuit of gold.

As it turns out, though, she may have had to overcome even more adversity during the contest in question.

“To be honest, Cachoeira is a fairly simplistic opponent as far as what I had to watch out for. I knew she was a heavy hitter, knew that she had good hands and knew that she could be a bully in the cage. I went in there cautious knowing that she’s also had some times that were questionable in fights – protect my eyes, protect everything. Her hands got stuck where they shouldn’t have multiple times, which was kind of frustrating. I mean, at some point, you’ve got to say it’s a point. She stuck her fingers up straight the entire fight, pretty much, and there was no chance that she was just trying to push me off – there was no flat hands.

Maverick gets honest

“I warned the ref beforehand, and I think he did about as good of a job as I’ve seen any ref do. I said, ‘Listen: I don’t want poked in the eyes in this fight. That’s my main priority.’ And he was like, ‘All right – we’ll watch out for it.’ I hope that the whole world didn’t see (my breasts when she pulled my shirt down), but they probably did. I guess that’s part of the risk of fighting, but it was very frustrating and it made me go in there that much angrier every round.”

Topics:

Miranda Maverick Priscila Cachoeira UFC

