VIDEO | UFC star Merab Dvalishvili uninjured in serious car accident in New York

Watch: Merab Dvalishvili miraculously unhurt after crash

Check out the aftermath of the accident below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giorgi Kiknadze (@gio_kiknadze17)

“5 car vs the Machine. The winner is [Merab Dvalishvili],” Dvalishvili’s friend Giorgi Kiknadze posted.

After vacating the stricken vehicle, Dvalishvili appeared to rush to help some of the other accident victims.

Dvalishvili is expected to face UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley for his next fight later this year. This will be O’Malley’s second title defense after defeating Marlon Vera at UFC 299 earlier this year.

After a long win streak inside the cage, Dvalishvili has developed into one of the UFC’s biggest bantamweight stars. He most recently defeated former titleholder Henry Cejudo at UFC 298.

The buildup to the expected Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley fight has recently ramped up. Dvalishvili and his teammate, Aljamain Sterling, have gone back and forth with O’Malley and his longtime coach Tim Welch on social media.

Dvalishvili has defeated the likes of Marlon Moraes, Cody Stamann, and UFC Hall of Famer José Aldo during his ongoing win streak. He also defeated Petr Yan in March 2023 to cement himself as a top bantamweight contender.

Luckily, Dvalishvili wasn’t hurt in what looked like a serious car accident, and he remains focused on moving one step closer to potentially earning the UFC gold belt.