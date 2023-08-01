What’s next for Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier after UFC 291?

In the main event of UFC 291, the vacant BMF title was up for grabs as Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier were set for their highly-anticipated rematch.

Gaethje entered the fight coming off a majority decision win over Rafael Fiziev back in March to return to the win column. In the fight prior, he lost to Charles Oliveira for the lightweight belt.

Poirier, meanwhile, entered the scrap coming off a submission win over Michael Chandler. Before that, like Gaethje, Poirier lost to Oliveira for the lightweight belt.

Ultimately, it was Gaethje who won by second-round KO as he landed a perfectly timed head kick that sent Poirier to the canvas unconscious. Now, after UFC 291, here is what I think should be next for both fighters involved in the BMF title fight.