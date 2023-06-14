Israel Adesanya believes Francis Ngannou’s split with the UFC will be short-lived: “The story’s not over yet”

By Susan Cox - June 14, 2023

Israel Adesanya believes Francis Ngannou’s split with the UFC will be short-lived.

Francis Ngannou Israel Adesanya

Ngannou and the UFC parted ways in January of this year after ongoing contract negotiations ultimately failed.

‘The Predator’ became a much sought after free agent, eventually signing with the PFL (Professional Fighters League) where he is expected to make his debut in 2024.

Israel Adesanya believes Francis Ngannou  (17-3 MMA) will inevitably return to the UFC, but feels the UFC has to mend some fences before that can happen.

It was during an interview with ‘The MMA Hour’ that Adesanya shared his thoughts on Ngannou’s story (h/t MMANews):

“I’m proud of him because his story is very unique, even before he was in the UFC. The story’s not over yet, everybody needs to chill and just watch…everyone wants to be first…this isn’t a guy that just quits. Dana’s said some stuff in the past (about women never fighting in the UFC)…look where we are now! I think he’ll do what he does and come back, and then they’ll pay him what he deserves, what he’s earned, because they f**ked him for a long time.”

It’s hard to believe Ngannou will return to the UFC after Dana White, when asked by media if it could happen, responded:

“No. We negotiated with him for years. It’s over, that’s over. He’ll never be in the UFC again. … I never say never, but I’ll give you a never on that one. We tried.”

Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC, UFC 285

Upon hearing of Ngannou signing with the PFL, White told reporters at the post UFC Vegas 73 press conference that the contract with PFL ‘makes no sense to me’. White also claimed the former UFC heavyweight champion ‘wants to take zero risks’ and ‘doesn’t want to take any chances’ and also elaborated on his lack of fights in the Octagon.

Ngannou, took issue with White’s commentary and took to ‘Twitter’ with the following tweet:

“What is your problem with me? 1. I completed my contract, was a free agent, and chose to walk away. you didn’t release me 2. I hate taking risks? that’s why I defended my title to fulfill my contract with no acl or mcl 3. The reason I fought three times in three years is because you wanted to control my deal and signs a new one. And freeze me out. ‘I owe these guys three fights a year.’ Isn’t that what you say? What happened? I always asked for & never said no to any fight in the 3 years.”

It is hard to believe Dana White and Francis Ngannou could get back on friendly terms at this point.

Do you, like Israel Adesanya, believe Francis Ngannou will eventually return to the UFC?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Francis Ngannou Israel Adesanya UFC

Related

Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier

Pro fighters make their picks for Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

Cole Shelton - June 14, 2023
Julianna Pena

Julianna Pena believes she finishes on top of Amanda Nunes rivalry: “A finish is better than a scorecard”

Harry Kettle - June 14, 2023

Julianna Pena believes she has been able to get the edge on Amanda Nunes in their rivalry despite it being locked at 1-1.

Dan Ige, Nate Landwehr, UFC 289, UFC, Results
Nate Landwehr

Nate Landwehr issues statement following loss to Dan Ige at UFC 289: “Ain’t no shame in my game man”

Harry Kettle - June 14, 2023

UFC fighter Nate Landwehr has issued a statement following his defeat to Dan Ige at UFC 289 last weekend.

Miranda Maverick
UFC

Miranda Maverick reveals she received death threats and messages to commit suicide following loss at UFC 289: “It is insane”

Harry Kettle - June 14, 2023

UFC fighter Miranda Maverick has opened up on some of the disturbing messages she’s received since her fight last weekend.

Donald Trump and Jorge Masvidal
Jorge Masvidal

Watch | Jorge Masvidal attends Donald Trump’s post-arraignment gathering in Little Havana: “We got your back”

Harry Kettle - June 14, 2023

Jorge Masvidal has come out in support of former president Donald Trump following his post-arraignment gathering in Little Havana.

Modestas Bukauskas

Modestas Bukauskas says fighting back at the Apex is a chance to "change the script," vows to finish Zac Pauga

Cole Shelton - June 13, 2023
Alex Pereira and Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

WATCH | Alex Pereira shares footage of sparring with former opponent Sean Strickland

Cole Shelton - June 13, 2023

Alex Pereira and Sean Strickland did end up sparring with one another.

Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling questions Sean O'Malley's KO power, believes he'll finish "Suga" in the first round at UFC 292

Cole Shelton - June 13, 2023

Aljamain Sterling is confident he will be able to finish Sean O’Malley early at UFC 292.

Henry Cejudo, Brandon Moreno and Max Holloway
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo wants to settle "bad blood" against Brandon Moreno or fight Max Holloway at 145lbs if Merab Dvalishvili isn't healthy in time

Cole Shelton - June 13, 2023

Henry Cejudo has two names in mind if Merab Dvalishvili isn’t able to get healthy in a timely fashion.

Max Holloway

Max Holloway praises former opponent Charles Oliveira and calls for Islam Makhachev rematch: "Excited to watch it"

Josh Evanoff - June 13, 2023

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has high praise for Charles Oliveira.